Leo Daily Horoscope for February 5: Time to achieve your goals

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

If you have any business venture and you're looking for expansion or financial support from your investors you might get lucky. Things will be normal between you and your family but some sort of difference of opinion may persist towards second half of the day. Try to handle things with a little subtlety. Your past investments will give you the profit you have been waiting for. You might be a little irritated because of the re-occurrence of your past disorders or gastric problems but you should try to exercise and keep them at bay. Try to communicate better with your partner.







Leo Finance Today

Finance is great today and if you have applied for a loan or looking for any investors for your startup - you are likely to attract success. Some of you will achieve your planned goals for yourself. If you are planning to expand your business it is a good time for that.

Leo Family Today

Things will be normal between you and your family but there is a possibility that you will be a little distant from your family. Try to handle your relationship with your family in a subtle way. Try to keep the environment of your house peaceful.

Leo Career Today

Things are really great for you today. The gains you are looking for especially from your past investments will come to you. Your work will give you pleasure and the work environment will be free of tension and stress.

Leo Health Today

You might be a little irritated with your past chronic disorders or gastric problems but with a good diet and nutrition things will be better for you. To improve your physical and mental health you should try exercising and yoga.

Leo Love Life Today

You should try to communicate better with your partner as little miscommunication can also turn ugly, if not careful. If possible try to avoid any kind of argument with your partner. Be patient and handle your relationship in a tactful manner.







Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026