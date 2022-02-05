Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 5: You might suffer from stress

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, the flow of money for you will be consistent and you will be able to buy property in and invest in different assets. There won't be any drastic changes in your life but you are suggested to not get into an argument with your family. You might have a chance of getting a transfer if you work in corporate or government offices. You should take care of your health and do not stress out too much. There are few chances of betrayal in your love life but you should keep your patience.



Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances will be great and the flow of money for you will also be regular. You may be able to buy property and jewelry. To maximize the gains – focus on constructive financial planning.

Aquarius Family Today

There won't be any big or drastic change in your family life right now. There could be some problems or disputes in your family which can increase your mental stress. You should try to keep patience and let go of things.

Aquarius Career Today

People who are in the corporate field and government sector have a chance of getting transferred. It is advised to keep good relations with your colleagues. Freshly graduates who are looking for a job might get one soon.

Aquarius Health Today

You might suffer from stress. There could be some minor issues caused by poor digestion, changing weather, or your past chronic health issues. It is advised to take a proper diet and adopt a new hobby.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You might be a little disappointed or heartbroken today because of the behavior of your partner. You should try to make an effort and understand your partner better and try to be polite and gentle. There is nothing that can’t be sorted out with determined mutual efforts in relationships – all it needs is an intention to sort out one!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

