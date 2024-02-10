All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 10, 2024 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good health is assured through own efforts. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. You will be most efficient today on the work front. Homemakers will start gearing up for the changing season. Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Someone can dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant. The academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: You may plan out an exciting evening for lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Regular walks and Jogging may be taken up by some. Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. Some of you can get carried away in celebrating an occasion and neglect work. You can be at your snapping best and spoil the home atmosphere. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: This is an excellent day for those having romantic inclinations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you may be negligent of your health and pay the price. Recovering loaned money can pose difficulties. You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. A long trip by vehicle can prove boring. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Forging cordial relations with those you meet at work will be in your favour. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Today, lover may just not show any interest in you, so give your partner space!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. Ill health may keep you irritable. You may need to adjust to a new incumbent in office without spoiling the relationship. You can be excluded from a family outing because of unforeseen commitments. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front. A friend you had helped in the past may go out of his or her way to reciprocate.

Love Focus: Flames of passion can fizzle out, if you don’t spare time for love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. A challenging situation at work is likely to be tackled well by some. A helping hand can be expected by homemakers thinking of doing up their homes. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending extra time with lover!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those trying to come back in shape may face an uphill task. Monetary conditions will start showing signs of improvement. A good time is foreseen at work as you are likely to enjoy the task allotted to you. Efforts will be needed to make the domestic environment peaceful. An out-of-town trip with family may spoil the fun, being too expensive. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. This is a favourable time on the academic front when you manage to give your best.

Love Focus: A current relationship promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. You will have to make efforts to turn things favourable on the professional front. You will need to make efforts to spend time with family. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Surprise your lover with a gift, if you want to woo him or her.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. You will need to attend to a complaint expeditiously at work. The achievements of a youngster will make the family proud. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to a lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health remains satisfactory for those regular workouts. A loss-making scheme may have to be stopped immediately. A meticulously conducted event will be a feather in your cap at work. The family scene will be joyous as fresh beginnings are made. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! This is an excellent day for purchasing property. Students can expect to excel in academics or sports.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. Those in a creative field will achieve much in terms of clientele. Someone in the family may lend you a helping hand. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of lonely hearts.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Overindulgence in food and drinks should be guarded against. Some of you can be complimented on your physique and fitness. Business owners can find their sales dipping. A family youngster may need to be cut to size for his or her impudence. Things may not go right for you in a long Journey. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit the mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon