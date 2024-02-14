All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 14, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Irregular eating may not be in your favour. A financial bungling threatens to draw you to its epicentre. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. A pay cut or some other deduction can make you see red. Unwavering focus will help you wrap up a lot of work today. Today is the day when you must find time to spend with your family. An excursion or an outing with friends cannot be ruled out. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Impulse buying can saddle you with something that you don’t really need. You will need to give your all to a project for it to succeed. A family get together can find you in your element. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. Chance of getting posted out on promotion looks bright. With parents away, some of you can breathe easy at home! A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour:Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An ailment threatens to give you trouble and affect your routine. Wasteful expenditure may threaten to empty your coffers. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. You may not find any rest or relaxation at home due to some interruption or the other. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Serious differences threaten to crop up in a romantic relationship

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Off White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Adhering to a set routine is advised. Financial front will be in the pink of health. There is no looking back for you in both personal and professional spheres. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Some of you are likely to be honoured in a function or invited for guest lecture.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Keeping up with the Joneses can compel some to purchase something expensive. A rival at work can try to gain an upper hand if you are not alert enough. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Fitness buffs may miss out on workouts, due to reasons beyond control. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Luck will certainly have a say in your completing a task in time. A trip with family may prove most relaxing and rejuvenating. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Careless eating habits may put your health at risk, so be careful. Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Fingers may be pointed at you for something you are not responsible for at work. Your absence from a family function threatens to get you sidelined on the social front. Chance of going on a vacation with friends is indicated and will be lots of fun. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. You will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. Professionally you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. Curb your tendency of taking partner for granted to avoid unpleasant situation at home. A most uncomfortable journey is foretold for those trying to travel without reservation. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations may be dashed, as the one you love may give you a cold shoulder.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Good investments are likely to come your way. Piled-up work may take up a lot of your time. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distances by road. A property issue may make you tense. You will be able to preempt a situation on the academic front without getting involved.

Love Focus: Partying with a lover is likely to allow you to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. Getting careless with money is possible for some. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. The family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Keep travel options open-ended. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled deliberately.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige