Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 16, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may escape a big expenditure today. Your family members might extend support in these trying times. It is important to protect your mental health from negativity. You are likely to be celebrated at work for your presentation skills. You will find things getting better on the academic front. Some of you can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today. Going out of your way to help someone will help earn much appreciation.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to go smoothly with no major upheavals.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You have created the perfect nest egg for emergencies. You are likely to be confident in your decisions and sturdy in your resolve. You may not get much time to spend with your family as you struggle to divide attention. Constant nagging can irritate you today. It’s a regular day at work with no major hassles on your way. It’s time to prioritize your health. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Romance may not be your strongest pursuit today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you may swing comfortably with a steady income in your hand. A forgiving perspective is likely to help you see the good in others. You may enjoy a beautiful day with your family today. You can expect some problems at work because of a colleague. Much fun is in store for youngsters undertaking a journey to someplace exotic. Good return from a sale of property is possible for some. Your body may support you in physically demanding tasks.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to become a little dull as you get busy with other aspects.

Lucky Number: 8

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Real estate has proven to be your lucky charm this time. It’s a good time to facilitate financial changes. Don’t let monotony blindside you from your goals and desires. Things are quite steady on the work front. Physically, you may feel less bloated and more active. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love life appears to be on track with no major upheavals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you’re doing quite well for yourself. You may have to think about switching jobs if the toxic environment continues. You may meet an old relative and get a little emotional today. You can expect the day to be a little difficult with some tricky situations. It is an excellent day for travelling for fun and eating out. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your love life is filled with passion and ecstasy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your financial planning has been on point so far with no major drawbacks. It’s time to come back home and feel pampered! You can think of taking some time off work and enjoy the love and comfort of your home. Travelling is not recommended at this time as it may entail some unforeseen challenges. You are advised to get disciplined on the health front. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: Love may be your guiding principle for some time as it sails you forward with hopes and desires.

Lucky Number: 4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You can expect some stability when it comes to money. Your seniors may appreciate you for the dedicated efforts you put in. Peace might prevail at your home. You may pick up an old interest today and delve into the mechanics of it. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. A property deal may take some more time to materialise.

Love Focus: You may receive a grand gesture of love that may rekindle a feeling of romance within you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The day is full of opportunities and new beginnings today! You may expect steady sources of income today. Your family may have to go through some difficulties though. You may develop an extremely positive attitude today. A step regarding property may prove unfavourable, so be careful. Luck is on your side, if you are preparing for an exam or competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your love life may be the best part of your personal life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You can expect handsome returns from property investments. Your career may take a generous leap today as you get what you aspired for. A sedentary lifestyle is likely to cause backache or headache; be careful. Some of you will be motivated enough to put in extra hours on the academic front. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: Your love life may have to go through some difficult situations.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can expect a steady source of income today. A fight with a sibling is likely to upset you. Things are going to be executed as per your plan. You can expect a sprightly attitude with no health ailments whatsoever. You are likely to be part of the trip organized by your friends. Academic excellence is likely to get you at the forefront of the job market. Overall, the day looks quite promising.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those coming out of relationship can expect a patch up.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to think about exercising a mindful strategy to maximize your profits. There might be strife in the family as the younger ones demand something. Students aspiring to clear competitive exams can expect luck to favour them. Freshers can get positive feedback on lined-up interviews. You may feel a travel itch running as you feel adventurous and ready to explore the world.

Love Focus: You may indulge in some conflict-ridden conversations as you come across difficult situations.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may have to tread on eggshells when it comes to money. Your family members may plan a family picnic. Your career seems to be on a very professional track. Your body may feel quite active today. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. The academic front looks bright for those appearing in some competitions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to sail through quite peacefully.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON