Virgo Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Expect unforeseen challenges

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It’s time to come back home and feel pampered! Daily astrological prediction says, think of your favourite childhood memory because you’re likely to be reminded of the same. Your family members might be elated to see you as you bring in some positive news. You may also rejoice in the arms of your partner as they finally see you for who you are. Your love life seems to be blessed with the Cupid’s bow! Financially, you’re sailing quite efficiently. Your financial planning has been on point so far with no major drawbacks. Your efforts to learn more about the financial market is likely to help you get some bigger wins. You may feel quite fit and healthy today. You can be interested in joining a new exercise regimen as you feel the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. Your career path may drive smoothly as you make some strategic decisions. You are likely to stay in your comfort zone for some time and may jump out in the comfort future. Travelling is not recommended at this time as it may entail some unforeseen challenges.

Virgo Finance Today

Your knowledge of the finances and it’s working can really help you leverage assets. It’s a good day to think about real estate investments as property returns seem quite hefty right now.

Virgo Family Today

You may be reminded of childhood nostalgia as you spend some quality time with your family members. You can think of taking some time off work and enjoy the love and comfort of your home.

Virgo Career Today

You’re sailing in quite comfortably, Virgo natives! This may be an extremely convenient time for you as you reach a point of comfort at your work. You are advised to follow your passion and drive some force within yourself.

Virgo Health Today

Healthwise, it’s a steady day with no major issues. If you’re following a sedentary lifestyle then starting a morning routine can really help you boost your metabolism. You are advised to work on your breath work.

Virgo Love Life Today

It’s a good time to express what you’re feeling. If you’re coming out of a serious relationship then someone new may enter your life. Love may be your guiding principle for some time as it sails you forward with hopes and desires.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

