Sagittarius Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Professionally, you may excel

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

It’s a great day to excel professionally! Daily Astrological Prediction says, you are likely to achieve all your work goals and put a foot forward in the direction of your career progression! Enjoy the love and support of your family as they rejoice in your achievements. You may receive some good news from a younger one. It’s going to be a happy atmosphere at home today. Your finances are likely to remain stable as you think of leveraging your assets in the coming years. You may think a lot more about wealth management as you plan to maximize your assets. Things don’t look quite promising on the health front. You can expect some minor health issues coming your way. A sedentary lifestyle is likely to cause you back ache and severe headache. Try following a morning routine and making your health a priority. Your love life is likely to hit a rough patch as you struggle with giving each other the time and attention. You may feel neglected and uncared for during this time.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You can expect handsome returns from property investments. You can think about hiring a financial consultant to help you make and achieve some financial goals. You are likely to expect a moderate income today but the future looks promising.

Sagittarius Family Today

It’s a comforting and beautiful day with your family today. You may create some happy and beautiful memories with them. Going for a family picnic may bring in joyous moments today.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your career may take a generous leap today as you get what you aspired for. You can think of switching jobs as the dates favor you with growth and opportunities. Any lined-up interviews are likely to go as planned.

Sagittarius Health Today

You may suffer from some minor ailments such as back aches and stomach aches because of your unhealthy lifestyle. You may have to make some major changes in your lifestyle to treat these problems. Starting with a proper morning routine can be effective for starters.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your love life may have to go through some difficult situations. You can expect some miscommunication as you and your partner may be at very different spaces right now. You may have to work hard and exercise patience to save your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

