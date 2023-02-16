Libra Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Stay active!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It’s a good day for you dear Librans! Daily astrological prediction says, you may feel quite lively and active today as your body feels quite energized. Your mind is likely to be engaged in some deeper thoughts and ideas. Financially, you can expect a steady source of income. You may not receive abundant returns from investments. You can also think of ways to leverage your assets after understanding the financial market. Things are going to be quite motivating at the work front. You can expect new opportunities and assignments lined up. Your seniors may appreciate you for the dedicated efforts you put in. Peace might prevail at your home. You can expect a comfortable setting at your home as you come back after some time. You can expect your partner to shower you with love and care as you take your relationship to the next level. Things can go quite smoothly on the romantic front.

Libra Finance Today

You can expect some stability when it comes to money. You can take some relief as there are no major expenditures coming your way. However, the time is right to think about developing a side hustle.

Libra Family Today

A peaceful day with your family should be on your agenda. You can think about going to a family picnic as you long for familial bliss and comfort. Your relationship with the elderly is likely to go on smoothly.

Libra Career Today

The stars have blessed you with many career opportunities. If you are thinking of making a career move then today is the right time for it. You may get ample opportunities coming your way.

Libra Health Today

You may pick up an old interest today and delve into the mechanics of it. It’s a good day to leverage your exercise regimen as your body may be ready for it. Your mind is likely to be involved in curious subjects that might engage you deeply.

Libra Love Life Today

You may receive a grand gesture of love that may rekindle a feeling of romance within you. Your fear of confrontation may not be the problem this time as your partner does the talking. Listening to your heart is the solution to all your troubles today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

