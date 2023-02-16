Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Stay active!

Libra Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Stay active!

horoscope
Published on Feb 16, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for February 16 to read the daily astrological prediction for Libra. You can expect new opportunities and assignments lined up.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 16, 2023: It’s a good day for you dear Librans!
Libra Daily Horoscope Today for February 16, 2023: It’s a good day for you dear Librans!
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It’s a good day for you dear Librans! Daily astrological prediction says, you may feel quite lively and active today as your body feels quite energized. Your mind is likely to be engaged in some deeper thoughts and ideas. Financially, you can expect a steady source of income. You may not receive abundant returns from investments. You can also think of ways to leverage your assets after understanding the financial market. Things are going to be quite motivating at the work front. You can expect new opportunities and assignments lined up. Your seniors may appreciate you for the dedicated efforts you put in. Peace might prevail at your home. You can expect a comfortable setting at your home as you come back after some time. You can expect your partner to shower you with love and care as you take your relationship to the next level. Things can go quite smoothly on the romantic front.

Libra Finance Today

You can expect some stability when it comes to money. You can take some relief as there are no major expenditures coming your way. However, the time is right to think about developing a side hustle.

Libra Family Today

A peaceful day with your family should be on your agenda. You can think about going to a family picnic as you long for familial bliss and comfort. Your relationship with the elderly is likely to go on smoothly.

Libra Career Today

The stars have blessed you with many career opportunities. If you are thinking of making a career move then today is the right time for it. You may get ample opportunities coming your way.

Libra Health Today

You may pick up an old interest today and delve into the mechanics of it. It’s a good day to leverage your exercise regimen as your body may be ready for it. Your mind is likely to be involved in curious subjects that might engage you deeply.

Libra Love Life Today

You may receive a grand gesture of love that may rekindle a feeling of romance within you. Your fear of confrontation may not be the problem this time as your partner does the talking. Listening to your heart is the solution to all your troubles today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out