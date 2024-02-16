All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 16, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some previous investments are likely to mature to make your bank balance healthy. Good workout is needed on a daily basis to keep fit. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front. A vacation is on the cards and promises much excitement. Property owned by you may start giving good returns. An exciting time is promised on the social front, as you meet someone you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Those in love can plan an outing to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you. Your resolve to keep fit and energetic may find you hitting the track. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your career a boost. Good news on the domestic front will keep you in buoyant mood. Those undertaking a long journey need to be extra careful about their belongings. Wait a little more regarding purchase of property. Something confidential may be divulged to you on the social front, but keep it under wraps.

Love Focus: Spending a quiet evening with lover or spouse seems difficult today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You always manage to overspend, because you want the best. Remaining diligent in keeping yourself fit will be a reward in itself. Professionals can expect to make good money today. Difficulties may be encountered in finding a good match for an eligible family member. A pilgrimage is likely to be undertaken by some to participate in a religious event. Survey the real estate market before settling on any deal, as getting something better is possible. Someone you have known will sympathise with you.

Love Focus: Persistence is likely to pay for those romantically inclined.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Take time to steady yourself on the financial front. Health looks up, as you feel more fit and energetic. Some of you will need to keep your tempers under control on the work front. Weather may become a deciding factor for you to undertake a long journey. Someone is likely to compliment you on your looks and the way you conduct yourself. You will need to be more thorough on the academic front, if you wish to fare well.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard pressed to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. Fitness can become an issue with those who do not subscribe to an active lifestyle. You will manage to brighten up the home environment. Chance meeting with a childhood friend in a journey is possible. Property front looks much more favourable now and sealing a property deal is a foregone conclusion for some.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Wise investments promise to bring handsome dividends. You are likely to rebound from an ailment and achieve perfect fitness. You will complete all the pending work through your focussed approach. A child in the family may demand attention, so spare some quality time for him or her. Chances of getting hoodwinked in a property deal look real. Your ideas are likely to get full support from your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A chance to earn good profits is on the cards and will strengthen your financial front. A healthy diet assumes importance. Professionally you are assured of whatever is due to you in terms of promotion or increment. Spouse or a family member may become temperamental, so do nothing to provoke. Vacation may beckon some and provide a welcome break from the routine.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time in the company of sweetheart is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Budgeting will help you to keep a check on expenditure. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. This is a good time for business persons to implement product promotion strategies. A distant relative may visit you and infuse excitement in your life. Youngsters may avail an opportunity to get some driving practice. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal.

Love Focus: This is a perfect day for sharing and caring with your beloved, so plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some good investment opportunities come your way. Dietary control will benefit. Your creative talents are likely to be recognized at work. A family reunion will find you totally rejuvenated. A vacation to someplace exotic is on the cards for some. You will be able to complete the paperwork for acquiring new property. This is the time to meet new people and increase your sphere of influence.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have a soft corner for is likely for some.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Bank balance remains in the pink of health for some. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Some of you can be gearing up to start a new venture. You may have to spend some time with an elder today. A short vacation is on the cards for those on a budget. Encouraging signs are likely to emerge, as you perform well on the academic front. An opportunity to hone you skills may come to you soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to accord higher priority to romance and reap rich rewards.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some good news on the financial front awaits you. Your efforts will lead you to total fitness. You will need to focus on your strengths to hold an edge over rivals at work. An item you had been wanting for home is likely to be bought today. Chances of availing a break by undertaking a fun trip cannot be ruled out for some. Social networking will prove to be a big help. A feather in the cap is assured for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Tying the knot with the one you love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Problems faced on the financial front are likely to disappear. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Happy time is foreseen at work as you tackle your job efficiently. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave for a change. More confidence is needed by those learning how to drive. A contentious property matter will be amicably resolved. You are likely to enjoy spending time with an old friend or relation.

Love Focus: A chance of meeting someone you secretly love may materialise.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden