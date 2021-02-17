Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spending time with family is indicated. Uninvited guests can upset your personal plans, so take steps to make yourself scarce today! Shifting to a better accommodation is on the cards for some. Getting enrolled for higher studies may mark a watershed in your progress on the academic front. Your go-getting attitude is likely to make you the favourite of seniors. You are likely to add to your immovable assets. You will get the opportunity to exercise your initiative at work today and impress people who matter. Self-control will be the key to your good health.

Love Focus: Your romantic ways are likely to impress the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Success of a family youngster will become a matter of pride. Undertaking a city tour, just to see some new places of interest will be fun. You may get serious about getting a permanent roof over your head. Exchanging notes with others on the academic front may prove helpful in whatever you are trying to achieve. Earning will remain steady and make your financial front strong. Doctors, engineers and other professionals can expect a satisfying day, both professionally and monetarily. Those working hard to get the right figure and physique are likely to achieve it.

Love Focus: Listening to spouse’s advice may benefit you on the social front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those working hard to get the right figure and physique are likely to achieve it. Undertaking a journey with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. Search for property is likely to end, as you find something suitable. Some favourable development on the academic front may be expected by some. A pending payment may be received sooner than you expected. A prestigious assignment may come to you and help you make your mark on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love blooms and promises to take you up the romantic path with the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Dark cyan

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Keep travel plans handy, as leave may get sanctioned soon. A suitable place to reside is likely to be shortlisted by some. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring out the best in you. An excellent day when you are able to achieve what you set out for. Your desire for making more money will be fulfilled. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. You enjoy excellent health by remaining health conscious. On the family front, you will do well to take a stand on an issue and not budge.

Love Focus: Putting off something for tomorrow can get you on the wrong side of spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Leo (July 23-August 23): An overseas official trip is on the cards and will help you achieve something big. House hunters will find something that will suit their needs. Meeting your academic aspirations is possible, as your efforts turn fruitful. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy. You manage to enhance your earning power. Those pursuing a professional goal may find the going tough due to some unforeseen circumstances. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. Achievement of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all.

Love Focus: A workplace colleague may rouse romantic feelings in your heart, so expect an exciting existence at work!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to be accorded VIP treatment on an official trip, so enjoy every moment of it! Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. Chance for higher studies is likely to be availed, just to add to your qualifications. Staying the night out with friends will prove to be lots of fun. Financial strength will help you turn your ideas into action. At work, you may try to get your way, but someone may not allow you to do so. Taking up an exercise regimen seriously promise much benefits. Your happy demeanour is likely to brighten the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romance beckons, so expect an exciting time with partner.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your enthusiasm over an issue is likely to rub off on the family and make the day exciting. Weather may play spoilsport in a long journey. You will have enough to undertake a major purchase. Your guesswork on the academic front is likely to be bang on and benefit you. Your ideas on the social front are likely to be appreciated. Money earned through speculation or betting will keep your coffers brimming. Good networking may bring a prized posting within reach of those in uniform. Success is foreseen for those trying to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An excellent opportunity for an excursion may come your way. This is the best time to invest in property and you are likely to go in for it. Overcoming difficulties on the academic front will be easy, as you get down to solving them proactively. Money will keep your coffers brimming and keep you in high spirits. You will prove a great asset to senior at work and get rewarded for the same. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by eating right and remaining active. Someone close can be of immense help to you on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Fluctuating moods of lover can play spoilsport to a perfect evening out.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Travel is on the cards and a comfortable journey is foreseen. Decision taken concerning property will be favourable. Admission to a prestigious academic institution is on the cards for some. Initiative taken on the health front will benefit you. A new source of earning is likely to put your financial worries to rest. Good planning will see you complete a task at work in record time. You are likely to do exceptionally well on the academic front. Don’t let up on tact in dealing with an elderly person on the family front.

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback and brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Aquamarine

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Travel stars burn bright, so chalk out the itinerary to a never-seen-before place for total enjoyment. You are likely to put your plan into effect for acquiring a property that you had been eyeing for long. Students can expect the day to be favourable. You may bid adieu to an old ailment that had been troubling you for long. You may waste time today in waiting for an appointment with someone important on the professional front. Money flows in steady stream on the financial front. You can get luck in your search for a suitable mate.

Love Focus: You can get luck in your search for a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A positive outlook will help make home a happy place. A place never seen before may be visited, as you get the go ahead for a vacation. Don’t take up any property issues today as stars are not favourable. Students aiming for a particular institute are likely to realise their dreams. Financially, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. Your greatness lies in making things easy for others in both your personal and professional capacities. You will become much more careful of your diet now and enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to reciprocate your loving gestures in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An excellent opportunity to visit someone abroad may materialise. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. Helping out a junior on the academic front may find you doing his or her assignments! You may find yourself growing financially strong. Your sincerity on the professional front is likely to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Health problems cannot be ruled out for some. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing.

Love Focus: Romance may not have the same thrill as before, so rekindle it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius





