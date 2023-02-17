Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 17, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You need to pay close attention to your finances today. If you prioritise your family life, you will have a pleasant time at home. Working hard professionally will pay off in the long run. There could be stability in real estate deals, but lots of paperwork. There could be a strong urge to broaden your horizons and meet new people. Enjoyable vacation may not fructify due to delay in making travel arrangements.

Love Focus: It's possible that you and your partner could benefit from accepting each other more fully.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You could strengthen your financial position with a loan right now. Give your creative side as much of a workout as you can today. Those reaching out to you for assistance are more likely to receive your undivided attention. Students may struggle a bit with academic notes. You could use your parents as a beacon of light to help guide your way. Your boundless vitality may help you succeed in an overloaded work schedule.

Love Focus: To impress a date, go to an amusement park and brave the most thrilling rides together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A loan could provide you with the financial resources you require. Your values and principles may be tested today on the home front. The time is right to make the professional shift you have been thinking about. Enrolling in a fitness class may put you among health-conscious people. Make your vacation plans now while the weather is nice. Students need to put more effort into class if they want good grades.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is on the cards, but your actions could derail the evening.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Success in the business world is likely to increase in terms of money later today. Spending more time on the home front would help bring peace and harmony. Some of you may receive exciting opportunities abroad. You should take extra care to complete any tasks assigned to you. It is possible to take a family on a trip to an exciting destination without sacrificing comfort. There's still time to find a great deal on the house of your dreams in the neighborhood.

Love focus: It could be difficult to keep your feelings bottled up and not tell the one you love how you feel.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

By reining in wasteful spending, resources could be put to better use. Today is not a good day to trust anyone, especially on the professional front. Consume plenty of water to stay hydrated and maintain a mental clarity. All of your fellow students are likely to hold you in the highest esteem and acknowledge your academic achievements. Spending time with kids today will bring you some much-needed calm. As a bonus, the mind may experience joy.

Love Focus: You and your significant other might go to quiet, intimate restaurants or long drives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You can expect a financially rewarding opportunity to come knocking on your door today. Stay focused on your family, and try not to let outside stresses affect you. Seek the advice of a professional to eliminate potential trouble spots. Try to relax and be yourself without worrying about judgment from others. Successfully preparing for tests will help students in the long run. You become more socially in by taking the initiative of meeting people.

Love Focus: Your beautiful smile today is likely to have a romantic undertone.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

A prosperous business deal is likely to come through. Avoid making anyone in your family feel like you have forgotten about them. You might soon feel better if you have been sick for a while. Before buying land, make sure you read through all the property documents carefully. Any sloppiness now could cause problems in the future. You may go on a vacation that's not only beautiful but also rich in history and adventure. Experts in technical fields will be in demand in international job markets.

Love Focus: Your romantic life may put your patience to the test and call for subtlety.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Working in a partnership-based business can be challenging. For students to truly impact the world, they must tap into their latent abilities. Instead of worrying about mundane things, take a break to think about what really matters. Children will be motivated by your praise and will do their best to meet or exceed your expectations. Ambitious Scorpios are likely to achieve their professional goals.

Love Focus: Today, at a family gathering, you will be missing the company of your significant other.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The ability to confidently complete tasks can help you advance your career. A journey to the hills is on the cards for some, and promises to be exciting. Financially sound investments, made with the help of professionals, may yield positive returns. It would be possible to become flawless by studying and developing fundamental abilities.

Light exercise like walking is also recommended, which is good for your physical and mental wellbeing.

Love Focus: Someone you're seeing will be in a good mood and eager to spend time with you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Off White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The windfall will cover the increase in household and general costs. Family is extremely important, so remember to give them your full focus. It's best to keep a low profile in the workplace to avoid offending a higher-up. Purchasing real estate in a foreign country is a serious decision that needs careful consideration. The day may end on a high note, and you may be able to bask in its glow. You have managed to break free of destructive patterns of thought and behaviour.

Love Focus: It's time to learn the value of attention and concern in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A strong financial footing would allow for brisk expansion. A property loan may not go as you planned. Working on a special project will boost your reputation and your career prospects. Those thinking about making a career change can do so. Students do well in the exams they are preparing for. Getting enough sleep at the appropriate times will be essential for maintaining good health.

Love Focus: A charming demeanour could aid in getting the attention of the one you fancy.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Potential new inflows of cash could fund your latest plan. Spending time with kids is likely to help you forget about being lonely. Your prompt response is likely to inspire you, giving you professional confidence. Take the time to plan ahead so that your time is not interrupted. This is a great time to close any commercial or real estate deals. Baby steps are the way to go to maintain your health in the long run.

Love Focus: Your partner may want to assert their authority, which could lead to a fight.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

