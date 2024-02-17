All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 17, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Strategic client engagements might bring in financial rewards in the future. Positive outlook might help you re-align your mental peace. Meeting with a business magnet can turn out to be a great professional opportunity. The blessings of the elderly will help you achieve milestones. Some rescheduling of travel plans may have to be done, but it will not upset your programme. A deal in real estate can change your financial situation.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may think of tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Business related returns can be expected soon. Changes in dietary habits can be so useful. Work management will lead to drastic professional improvements. Your attempts to re-unite the family are going to become fruitful. Those apprehensive about a journey will travel in comfort. Giving out property on rent at favourable terms and conditions is indicated for some property owners. You are likely to devote time and attention to someone on the social front and earn praise.

Love Focus: Love life will remain alive and kicking, as you go out of the way to seek romance!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you may experience a surge in your earnings. You may find yourself unusually fit and energetic today. Some of you may be balancing two different jobs at the same time. It is best to remain calm and composed in a domestic situation, even when provoked. Visiting a fun place is on the cards today and promises much enjoyment. Smooth sailing can be expected on the academic front. Conscious efforts will be required to keep relations with someone from deteriorating further on the social front.

Love Focus: You may share personal feelings with lover today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You need to be more responsible regarding financial matters, if you want good returns. Work front may appear a bit too demanding, but you will be able to handle it well. Today is the day to do things together with the family, so plan out something interesting. Travel plans may be drawn up. A new home may be purchased very soon. Your initiative on the social front will do much to bring you closer to others.

Love Focus: Lover may make you wait today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Situation is set to considerably improve on the financial front for some. Someone may tempt you into trying something new on the health front and it is certain to prove beneficial. Government employees may plan to buy a luxury item. You may welcome a new member in the family. Planning a small trip to the hills can be quite fulfilling. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead. You can make efforts to remain socially in.

Love Focus: Strengthening of romantic bonds is indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Making do with what you have in hand will not put a dent in your bank balance. A healthy initiative will be in your favour. Professionally a satisfying day, when you will be able to complete all your tasks successfully. Help will be around on the domestic front when you really need it. Those travelling on a long journey will need to make all preparation before starting off to prevent inconvenience. Real estate agents can hope for a handsome commission in a property transaction.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to use your money constructively and multiply it. You may become motivated to opt for some healthy options just to remain fit and energetic. Your popularity is set to rise as you tackle a difficult project at work. A leisure trip is on the cards and will prove most exciting. Someone is likely to invite you over today, so expect an entertaining time. Most of your property related investments are likely to fetch you good returns.

Love Focus: Lover may make the day special for you by doing something you enjoy the most.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financially, you are likely to grow stronger. Tips from experts may come in handy on the fitness front. A prestigious assignment is likely to come your way at work. Love and affection bestowed by family keeps you feeling nice within. A hectic day is foreseen for those visiting out of town relatives or friends. Acquiring a property at bargain price is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of catching the eye of someone who makes your pulse race!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good earning is indicated, as profits accrue. Resuming your daily workouts will be a step in the right direction and help you in regaining total fitness. You are likely to get an opportunity to impress a senior at work today. Newlyweds may experience a blissful existence. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. Your ideas on the social front are likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be fruitful.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Self-control and an active life are likely to have positive fallout on your health. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. You will need to be at your convincing best to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. A family get-together will provide an opportunity to meet everyone. Someone may invite you for an interesting journey. A decision regarding property will turn out to be in your favor. The more interest you show in others, the more interested will they become in you.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to cater to the desires of spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Financial front appears most encouraging. Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front. Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to agree to your suggestions and make the evening special.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Some of you are likely to enjoy excellent health. Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. Things begin to look up for you on the professional front. You can feel apprehensive about a future issue or activity on the domestic front. An exotic locale will prove a perfect vacation venue for some. Gains from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth.

Love Focus: Your efforts to rev up your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver