All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 18, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some financial transactions are likely to be completed satisfactorily. A strict dietary control is important. Happiness prevails on the work front as you gel well with co-workers. You may need to adjust to a new situation on the domestic front. A trip is likely to materialise for some, but not when they want it! Property dealers need to remain alert, especially while dealing with colleagues.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover is very much on the cards today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your efforts on the physical front will find you hale and hearty. Your efforts to strengthen the financial front are likely to succeed. Your helpful nature at work will be highly appreciated. Some domestic issues may need your personal attention, so find time for them. Don't accompany anyone in a vehicle who is a speed freak. Something that you have achieved on the academic front is likely to open many doors for you.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Shopping for essentials may prove heavy on the pocket, so tweak your list of essentials a bit. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Professional front will be most satisfying, as things run smoothly. Excellent communication skills will help you in maintaining love and harmony at home. An overseas trip may materialise for some and provide a chance to meet someone after a long time. Setting up a new house is likely for some.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good earning may find you on a shopping spree. Taking up jogging or brisk walking is a step in the right direction. Increased workload can keep you busy on the professional front. A tensed family member needs to be handled with patience and sympathy. Get your vehicle checked before undertaking a journey. It will be in your interest to consider someone’s point of view in a property matter. It is better to keep mum, if you have nothing good to say about someone.

Love Focus: Romance rocks, so make plans for an exciting outing.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Good monetary phase is set to start for some. Training under supervision will help you in achieving your fitness goals. Family may require your help in a matter that only you can handle. An out of town trip with someone special will turn out to be most memorable. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy. You will succeed in taking things in your hand on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to spring a pleasant surprise today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Previous investments that are set to mature are likely to strengthen your financial front. Good health is assured, as you make conscious efforts to achieve it. You will make good use of your skills at work, just to impress all. You are likely to enjoy the day with the family. Enjoying the beauty of nature on a vacation is foretold for some. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those looking for one. An excellent opportunity comes your way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take time out to meet lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. Good bargaining while shopping will enable you to buy something extra with the money saved. Your hard work is likely to be recognised and get you back into the rat race. You are likely to enjoy yourself thoroughly in a family get-together. Some recognition is in store for those pursuing academics. Choose your mode of transport carefully for a long journey, if you want to travel in comfort.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations get realised soon and bring excitement back in to your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A windfall can be expected on the financial front. Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments. Brimming coffers will motivate you to invest in new ventures. Expect spouse to spring a pleasant surprise today. You may decide to spend some days with someone out of town. Investing in property is certain to give good returns. Others are likely to warm up to your presence on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you love will help you relax.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An outstanding payment is likely to get released soon. Changing your eating habits will have a positive influence on your health. Praise for a job well done at work is in store for some. A child or younger sibling will make you proud. Those seeking fun will manage to motivate friends for a fun trip. You may become a proud possessor of a house or flat. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others.

Love Focus: Lover may make compromises in his or her plans just to be with you today.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Returns from previous investments are likely to keep you in a favourable financial situation. Gain is yours if you manage to remain regular in your workouts. Good job and pay packet will motivate you to venture into business or speculation. You will derive immense happiness in the company of family elders today. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: You may share your romantic feelings with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Luck will play an important role in adding to your wealth. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health. An opportunity to further your career is likely. Some celebration or ritual is likely to be performed at home. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. Acquiring a house or flat is on the cards, as you manage to arrange a loan. Some of you are likely to come out with flying colours in a course or training.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to grasp your romantic notions and play along!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A prestigious assignment may be awarded to you on the professional front. Those saving for a major item will do well to wait for sometime more for a better bargain. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. Family life runs smoothly and will prove most satisfying. Those who commute by driving their own vehicle will need to maintain their cool. An ancestral property is likely to be sold for a handsome profit. Your views and opinions are likely to be sought by others.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow