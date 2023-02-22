Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 22, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Fortune has blessed you with lucrative financial resources today. You may expect some quiet and peace at home. You may have to fulfill strict deadline oriented tasks leaving you drained and tired. Your health is likely to remain robust as you continue to live a healthy lifestyle. Students have their hands full but will manage their time well. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter.

Love Focus: Your love life seems to be quite peaceful right now with no major challenges ahead.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are in for some financial gains as you are blessed with fortune today. It’s a beautiful day to spend with family members. You may enjoy some bonding activities with colleagues. You may feel quite calm and composed today. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property.

Love Focus: Those looking for a casual relationship can fall in love unthinkably.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are in for a financial treat as you get some lucrative returns from real estate investments. Your siblings are likely to seek advice from you. You may emanate vibrancy and a leadership at work as you receive the appreciation of your bosses. Keep eating healthy and see the positive effects for yourself. A new shop or office acquired by some may be inaugurated today. Traveling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some.

Love Focus: You may have to deal with some issues in your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

It’s time to put a stop on impulsive purchases as you struggle to maintain a healthy source of income. You may enjoy some cute little moments with the younger ones. Healthwise, you are getting better every day. A fun trip may fall well below expectations, but will still be fun. Students have their hands full but will manage their time well. Maintaining a positive rapport with seniors can help you move ahead in your career.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience passion, romance, and intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your finances seem to be quite steady right now. You might experience some pressure at home today due to some misunderstandings with the relatives. You are likely to impress the clients with your new-age thinking. Property investments might not yield lucrative results today. You may find a rejuvenated mindset as your mind feels recharged and energized. Students are likely to get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel secure and comfortable with your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An overseas friend is likely to lend you some money for a joint venture. Your family members may shower you with love and care today. You may have to deal with certain challenges at work. Utilizing your physical energy to get a good night’s sleep is strongly advised. A competitive environment on the academic front will find you in your element. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your love life seems to be a little monotonous today as you struggle to reignite the lost spark.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your mind feels carefree and a little relaxed while your body feels quite the usual. You may have to struggle with some petty politics in your office. Family may provide you with solace and peace. You are doing exceptionally well when it comes to money management. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey.

Love Focus: Those in long term friendships are expected to find love there.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can expect a steady flow of income. Children are likely to achieve and get some awards and recognitions. Good news may walk in as stars bless you with positivity at home. Your mind is likely to work its magic today as you outsmart everyone at the work place. Exhaustion at work is likely to make you feel drained and tiresome. An exciting trip may get postponed.

Love Focus: Doubts and misunderstandings seem to hover over your relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may enjoy a reliable source of income and fulfill major financial demands. Your family members are likely to support you as you make some life changing decisions. Your efforts and dedication are likely to be recognized at work. Strategic investment in real estate can prove to be quite rewarding. There is a possibility of inclining towards slightly serious concepts. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: Let your relationship take its own course of time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Lucrative gains from investments are likely to leave you quite settled for the future. Don’t let the naysayers create conflict in the family but focus on enjoying this blissful period together. Your health seems to be at its prime today as you feel the urge to change everything. It’s time to shake the hidden enthusiasm and begin a new professional journey. Students are likely to fare well in a test or competition.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your true feelings to your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financially, you are at a stable position today. The elders of your family may also go for a religious trip. An old boss is likely to offer you, your dream job. You may get an opportunity to start a business venture of your own. Healthwise, things seem quite promising as there is nothing to worry about. Guidance on the academic front is likely to improve things for you.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a blissful period of romance with your special one.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Sky

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

It’s a good time to think about stocks and real estate. Those thinking of starting a business can expect positive outcomes. Your house is likely to be filled with good vibes and laughter. Obsessing over intrusive thoughts are likely to leave you drained. You are likely to maintain the tempo on the academic front. Don’t take the wheel, if don’t feel like driving today.

Love Focus: Singles are likely to feel a little tired as their quest for love remains unfulfilled.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON