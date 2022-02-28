Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A past investment in real estate may bring good returns. Your interpersonal skills may go for a toss as you are likely to experience chaos at home. You are likely to excel at undertaking additional job responsibilities. Your strength and dedication are likely to get you through tough times easily. Focus on your goals and remain alert for better opportunities to come your way. You may get to explore life in a fun way. On the health front, your disciplined lifestyle may bring good results.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, those in a long-distance relationship may finally get to meet after separation.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, a world full of opportunities and unexpected achievements are for you to discover. You may be able to complete your pending tasks more easily now. A close friend may present a lucrative investment scheme to you. You may get to travel to unknown destinations due to the nature of your work. Children may bring joy with their activities. Disciplined lifestyle and recreational activities may help you relieve stress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your bond with your beloved may strengthen.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

There may be a paucity of funds for a start-up. Students may have to work harder to be able to get through their exams. There could be clashes amongst family members over trivial issues. A period of progress and advancement is foreseen for some. The new set of contacts is likely to be beneficial for your career enhancement. Those looking to sell their property may not find enough success. A journey may be fulfilling.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may tie the knot with familiy’s consent.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People who had invested their money in stalled money-making projects may get it back today. A good health environment within the family will induce happiness in life. Focus on important things and leave the frivolous battles for another day. Avoid hasty decisions and consider the long-term impact of the outcome. Strong chances of foreign travel for some. You could face some issues with subordinates, which should be handled well without losing your cool.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted may try to get in touch with you today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Chocolate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Stay away from making any impulsive purchases to keep your bank balance healthy. The family members may enjoy good camaraderie between each other. There could be an offer for a new job or elevation in the current job for some. Essential oils will help relieve tension and physical fatigue. The favorable position of stars is likely to boost your chances of success. You may be able to solve problems through your intelligence and innovative mind set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those in long term relationship may take a step towards life-long ties.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, some of you are likely prosper in your business-related activities. Today you may come across opportunities that are right up your sleeve. You will be quite attached to your children and it is advisable to spend time with them. You are likely to receive benefits from matters relating to land and real estate. If you have any problems with your respiratory system, it is important to visit your doctor soon. A trip to the hills may turn out to be a lot of fun with friends.

Love Focus: You are also advised to keep a check on your emotions while handling relationships today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Those in business will find new opportunities for import and export of products. Family elders are likely to be very demanding and may remain in an irritable mood. You are advised to avoid any kind of financial transactions for a property deal today. Your hard work is also likely to see you getting reward at the workplace. Adopting Ayurvedic supplements in your diet may prove beneficial from some.

Love Focus: You are likely to receive full support and affection from your spouse as you begin on an important project or task.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may also get back your previously loaned money. You are likely to get a promotion or increment in your profession. Some of you may be willing to plan an outing with your kids which may improve your mutual bonding. Maintain decorum in speech while interacting in your social circle. A trip to a religious place may fill your heart with peace and tranquility. You are likely to experience relief from any pre-existing illness with a different medical approach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Neglecting partner for long can have adverse repercussions.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your financial position is likely to remain good as you earn money from multiple sources. Those of you looking to expand their family may get good new very soon. Some of you may face problems from your competitors. Don’t be overly influenced by the advice of other people and take decisions wisely. Who wants to go to abroad may get a good package for the trip. The day may also bring an opportunity to take things to the next level.

Love Focus: It’s possible you could fall head over heels for someone to meet today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Electric Blue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Be sensible when it comes to finances today. Additional workload in office may increase your stress level. Now is the time to tackle that issue that has been plaguing you for quite some time. Things can get better if you take decisive action. Go to see a physician or therapist to mull over an ongoing concern. The day may bring an opportunity for a vacation/break. Today is all about expanding horizons so get out there and try new things.

Love Focus: Love birds are likely to spend some memorable moments with their beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your financial position is likely to strengthen by your well-thought-out investments. New members can be added to your family today. Those of you who are employed will be inclined to change your job. You are also likely to gain popularity in your social circle. Home remedies may come handy in combating minor aches and pains. Make sure you are careful with valuable belongings today especially when you find yourself in a crowd.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your affectionate nature may win you many admirers today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Be very sure before opting to invest your savings in crypto currency. You will see your pending work accomplished with great pace. The health of an ailing member is likely to improve which will be a source of joy and happiness for your family. Your sleep pattern may be disturbed. You may succeed in transferring the title of ancestral property in your name today. Your great energy helps you see the brighter side of almost anything.

Love Focus: A romantic situation could be developing right under your nose.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Royal Blue

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com