Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 22, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The cure for your chronic illness can be found in ayurvedic medicines. However, stay away from quackery. Your car can be a source of income if you know and understand the transport business. Some of you may be over loaded with work today. A new member in the family may bring in positivity and fun. The traffic may not allow you to enjoy the view of your favorite destination. Some profits can be expected from a property.

Love focus - Your partner can help you in reducing the stress of your work life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may remain off track from your health routine today. Do not unnecessarily delay your exercises. Do not put all your eggs in one basket. Learn to diversify your investments. A token of appreciation from your boss is likely today. The family function may not go as expected for you. You can expect reduced prices for tickets to your holiday destination. Relationships need to be nurtured well with those around you.

Love focus - Your partner may not feel happy and may need some space.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can expect to go a step ahead in making your home gym. Silver is likely to bring some fortune in your life. Stay cautious while doing online transactions. Your company may be acquired by a bigger firm. Some of you can expect a salary hike. Tough day may be ahead on the domestic front though. Your parents may not sponsor the trip that you're planning. Make sure that you keep your house neat and clean.

Love focus - You may find some matches on an online matrimonial site. Have a good conversation.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A meeting with religious scholars is likely today. You're expected to learn a lot from them. Before buying a property, make sure it isn't under litigation. The exotic location you're planning to visit, may not be that satisfying. Your family members may not agree to your point of view regarding a substantial topic. You may climb a step on the corporate ladder. Make sure you take an adequate amount of protein.

Love focus - Some roses for your partner would bring a smile to their face.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may experience some body pain due to changing weather. You're likely to receive some payment by cheque today. Your office would urge you to get an additional degree. Do not miss a chance to brush up on your skills. Your extended family may become a cause of conflict for your immediate family members. Your travel agent may not come up with the best plan for your dream destination. Its time to put some of your own research in to things you really want to accomplish.

Love focus - You need to make some efforts to build an environment of trust between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your new tenants would ensure timely rent payment. Bring some token gifts from wherever you go. This would make your trips memorable. It is a good day to discuss future plans with your family members. You may have to wait for some more time before you get that loan processed. It would be tough to bring the stakeholders of your firm on the same page. Breathing exercises have the potential to make your lungs better.

Love focus - You may have to deal with some mood swings of your partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Street food may not give you the nutrition that your body needs. Keeping some money handy with you is a good idea. Plastic money may not be useful everywhere. A great business idea may come to you soon. Your parents can give you the permission for something you've been asking for a long period of time. Avoid being aggressive on a road trip today. Renovating your ancestral property can be helpful for you financially.

Love focus - Your partner appreciates truthful nature. Don't be reluctant to say sorry.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can expect a day full of motivation. You're likely to achieve your goals. If you were struggling to get a property on rent, you can expect some success today. A sea voyage may satisfy the traveler in you. Avoid getting into an argument with your younger siblings. Your teammates in the office may not understand your problems. You're likely to acquire some long-term assets today. Your skin problems may soon be resolved.

Love focus - Do not confuse mere infatuation with love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You're likely to experience a positive state of mind today. Those seeking a bank loan may finally get through it. Youngsters are yet to discover the profession that best suits your skill set. Your parents' health is likely to improve now. A motivational book or video is likely to inspire you towards your goals in life. The property dispute that you were involved in, may soon be resolved.

Love focus - Your date night may not go as planned by you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your motivation levels may see a dip today but you must do something about it. A close friend may develop some jealousy. The visa for your favorite destination may be approved soon. Your younger siblings are likely to bag an award in sports. Your new business partner may not understand and accept your business plans. You are good at controlling your expenses. Do not sacrifice your sleep. It is very important for your health.

Love focus - Your partner may realize their mistake soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some expert advice on weight loss may be helpful for you. You need to control your expenditure. Do not buy things that aren't needed. You're likely to learn good things about work management from your boss. A vacation with your family members may help you strengthen your bond with them. Your travel agent is likely to give you an offer you can't deny. You may soon find buyers for your property.

Love focus - This may not be the best time to propose to your crush.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You're likely to discover a good self-help book. Proper background verification is important before you allow tenants on rental property. An educational tour would help you in many ways. Your parents may need to spend more time with you. Learn to manage your family life. The meetings in your office may exhaust you mentally. Salary hike news may still take some more time to arrive. Waking up early and exercising is a good idea.

Love focus - Your blunt words may cause insecurity in your partner's mind.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

