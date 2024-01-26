All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 26, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Your no-nonsense attitude on the academic front will benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Those in love can experience some turbulence in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You can expect a favourable outcome for a problem involving money. Those freelancing may feel over occupied due to pressing deadlines. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. An out-of-town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. Your philanthropic nature is certain to help the needy today.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. You will need to mobilize your resources to ward off a financial crunch. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. Leave work related worries aside and prioritize peace of mind. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. Those involved in the creative fields are likely to hear of some great opportunities today. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers. Students will be able to concentrate better, if they improve the study environment.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those recovering from minor surgery will need to keep a check on their progress. You will need to be judicious with money, as there is a likelihood of overspending. Artists, sports people and musicians are likely to have a great day today. A non-issue can become an issue and spoil moods at home. Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. Some students are likely to struggle to remain in the race.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Irregular eating may not be in your favour. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. A friendly outing with a colleague may help you resolve some workplace issues. Brace yourself for an exciting time with your family. You can be tasked to organize an outing for friends and relations. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. Active participation on the social front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of the office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. Fashion designers and make-up artists are likely to have a busy day today. It will be difficult to find time for an important household chore. It is best not to undertake a journey with people you are not comfortable with. Take your time in a property matter, as things don’t look good. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon.

Love Focus: Differences between lovers may put paid to a well-planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Your attempts to get stabilized on the financial front will meet with partial success. You will need to balance your budget even if you earn well. You rely much on a family youngster, so treat him or her in a special way too. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Growing challenges on the workplace can make you worry more even on an off day. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. Be careful in a long-distance travel by road. Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. You may find some difficulty in returning a loan, but nothing which is insurmountable. A new product or service being introduced on the business front can keep you occupied all day long. Efforts will be needed to make domestic environment peaceful. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Expenditure is set to increase due to some unexpected expenses. It is a great day to learn a new skill. You will be able to bring peace and stability at home by tact and diplomacy. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. Someone competing with you on the social front may have the last laugh.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream