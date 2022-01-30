Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

You may have to plan your daily budget to avoid over expenses. You may get into frequent arguments with your elders. You may get a chance to shoulder additional responsibilities. Meditation and sporting activities are also likely to help you in improving good health. Travelling to an exotic destination may help you relax and rejuvenate. Good fortune is on the cards for some. You are likely to be optimistic throughout the day, which may help you in making steady progress in every undertaking.

Love Focus: Singles may enter into a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Past investment may not bring the kind of return you expected, leaving you cash-strapped. Spending more time with your loved ones is likely to spread cheer in the household. An overseas trip for business expansion is also foreseen. Changes that you have initiated at work will be appreciated. On the health front, you may experience discomfort due to recurring ailments.

Love Focus: There may be a few misunderstandings between you and your partner, which may worry you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Students desirous of higher studies are likely to find success. Putting your best foot forward is likely to help you excel. Some of you may lose money in speculative activities. Your logical reasoning is likely to bring you appreciation from all quarters. You may also get to reconnect with old friends and take a trip to unexplored places with them. Relatives may try to spread negativity at a joyous family get-together.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may start a new relationship with someone interesting.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You may now be able to close old debts. Those employed in the creative fields may receive appreciation for their work. Warmth, love and harmony are likely to prevail at home. A pleasure trip with loved ones is likely to freshens your mood and strengthen your ties. Your ability to multi-task and your passion are likely to help you get rid of all obstacles. Students, lagging behind in their studies, need to pull up their socks to come up trumps.

Love Focus: Couples in a long-term relationship may cement their bond with a marriage commitment with consent of parents.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

On the monetary front, your previous investments may bring good returns. Your relationship with your loved ones may improve. Legal issues pertaining to an ancestral property are likely to be sorted out without any hassles. Those engaged in the media may find it difficult at work. You may remain unfazed by negativity around you. Your optimism is likely to help you chart the toughest path with the greatest ease.

Love Focus: Do not make it public unless both of you are sure about your future together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Extra capital from business dealing may bring handsome profits. Spending more time with siblings and cousins is likely to strengthen your old ties. Do not get too carried away or it could harm your interests at work. Some of you may learn a new language. You may pursue a hobby to keep yourself busy and entertained. Discipline your lifestyle and keep a check on your eating habits to stay healthy and energetic.

Love Focus: Intimacy and trust are likely to grow between you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to forge a new profitable partnership venture. Work towards maintaining peace and harmony and storing normalcy at home. A suitable working environment and a good pay package are likely to give you job satisfaction. Your new diet routine is likely to show its direct effect on your overall wellbeing. Travelling with friends might not just give you a chance to relive old days but also help you unwind. Property dealings may be profitable.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, happiness may fill up your love life as you get to meet your partner after a short separation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

A new family business may take off well, bringing positive results. You may have to make yourself available to enjoy your family life and cherish the bonds. You may achieve your targets easily, which may impress your bosses. Be prepared for a bad weather if you are travelling without any previous preparations. Slow down a bit and curtail your exercises to enjoy sound mental as well as physical health.

Love Focus: Act patiently and calmly to bring back normalcy in love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Investments made in the past in lucrative schemes may start bringing good returns. Children may bring joy at home with their achievements, spreading cheer in the family. Those in the public sector may not find it a smooth sailing. Your disciplined lifestyle is likely to yield positive outcomes on your overall wellbeing. Property received through inheritance is likely to bring good gains. Students may see their grades going up with their sheer hard work on the academic front.

Love Focus: Frequent arguments with your partner may not bode well for the future of your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Surplus capital from unexpected sources may come to your rescue during a crunch. You may celebrate an auspicious occasion with everyone. Property dealings may prove profitable for some. Those in the marketing field are likely to receive a social recognition. Travelling with friends and family may give you a chance to enjoy the beauties of nature. Lack of thorough preparation on the academic front is likely to affect students negatively.

Love Focus: Those in a new relationship are likely to experience rifts in the ties.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Those dealing in exports may receive small gains. Make careful decisions while choosing a vocation of your liking. Children and elders alike may crave for your time and attention. Those suffering from recurring ailments may not find immediate relief. New career opportunities are likely to come your way. Graduating students are likely to bring laurels with their achievements. Property matters that have been pending in court need to be kept on hold for some more time.

Love Focus : Recently married couples are likely to enjoy physical intimacy in their love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Past investments may start giving handsome returns. Your interpersonal relationships are likely to improve. On the professional front, you may be given charge of handling tasks independently. You may have to pay attention to your stomach-related problems. Staying away from negativity may augur well for you. Your creativity, imagination and your artistic bent of mind may take you places. Students may put up a satisfactory performance in their exams.

Love Focus: Enjoy the time together as it is likely to turn into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise