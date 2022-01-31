Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 31, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Investment in immovable assets may bring profits. You may feel like you have been taken for granted by your seniors despite your hard work. You are likely to support spouse’s ideas wholeheartedly for changes on the home front. Matters related to property need to be handled sensibly. Students are likely to come out with flying colors on their academic front. You are likely to experience an improvement in overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: Caring for your partner’s emotional needs may augur well for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your financial situation may remain satisfactory. An emotional upheaval is likelyto disrupt the peace and tranquility at home. You are likely to have a change of job, which may bring success. Your health is likely to remain fine today. You may spend time in cultural activities. Avoid being idle and refrain from being impulsive. It is a perfect time to travel with friends and family and plan a long vacation.

Love Focus: You might plan a romantic getaway with your partner someplace exciting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Investments made in property or stock market are likely to bring better returns. You may be able to spend time in the company of your loved ones. An overseas client is likely to give good news. A host of opportunities for a new job in the creative fields may come your way today. Legal property matters are likely to be solved amicably. Some challenges may come your way but the results are expected to be fruitful. Do not rely entirely on heavy medications; make dietary changes accordingly.

Love Focus: Some of you may tie the knot with your childhood sweetheart with the support of your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your financial needs may be met by addition of a new source of income. Your colleagues might be preferred over you for completion of assignments. Children may keep themselves busy in their hobbies. Meditation and yoga may help you lead a stress-free life. Your curiosity is likely to help you score over your competitors. Do not make a rash decision as far as property matters are concerned. Students wishing to seek admission in foreign universities may hear good news.

Love Focus: With your continuous tied-up schedules, you may tend to ignore your beloved, which is likely to result in a break-up.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug23)

Your financial condition remains better today as compared to before. Seeking help of colleagues may lessen your burden. Maintaining your calm and keeping a positive attitude may help you restore serenity at home. Your dietary supplements and meditation techniques are likely to keep you energized. Sincerity and honesty may become your mantras today. If travelling with children, make all necessary preparations or it might spoil all your fun.

Love Focus: Nurturing your romantic bond may help it to grow stronger and stand the test of time.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping an eye on your expenses may stabilize your monthly budget. At work, many opportunities are likely to come your way, which may test your skills and patience. Your domestic life will be delightful. A sound body and mind may let you relax and enjoy. Travel plans with friends are likely to materialize. Brief periods of tension need to be tackled patiently. Your soaring level of confidence may enable you to put in more efforts.

Love Focus: You may argue with your partner over silly issues, which is likely to create a rift in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good time to add to your wealth. Company of children may work as a panacea for your stress. Your ability to multitask under stressful situations may impress your bosses. Pending property matters are likely to work in your favor. Travelling may relieve you of stress. Minor ailments are likely to force you to rely on medications. Taking part in cultural activities is likely to elevate your social status and bring you recognition. Practice yoga for peace of mind.

Love Focus: You may have to give space to your partner to prevent negative feelings from creeping into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may have to use your back up funds to bring you out of the financial crisis. Travelling to an exotic location may be on the cards for some. Students need to give undivided attention to studies to succeed. Your home may be filled with happiness, love and warmth. Relaxation techniques are likely to calm your senses. Your enthusiasm may land you leadership opportunities at workplace. Avoid getting influenced by the emotional turmoil inside you to bring harmony in your relationships.

Love Focus: If you are single and looking to settle down in matrimony, this is not the right time for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Investment made in a new land may put you in a state of crunch. Confrontations with elders need to be avoided at all costs. Travel may bring respite and rejuvenate you. Property matters may come with an optimistic result. Your professional front may be full of ups and downs. Your generous nature is likely to be recognized on the social front. A weakened immune system may lead to physiological problems.

Love Focus: Recently married couples are likely to enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Investments made in the past are likely to bear fruits. Your domestic environment may remain cheerful. An impending promotion may take longer to come by. Your inconsequential ailments are likely to disappear with your dietary modifications. You are likely to clear every obstacle in your path to continue on your path to success. Students appearing for entrance or competitive exams are likely to emerge victorious. Your gentle nature is likely to win many hearts today.

Love Focus: Your passions are the peak and you may spend intimate moments in the company of your beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may recover from a bad debt. Inheriting an ancestral property may bring monetary gains. You are likely to bond with your family members better. You may have to keep your travel plans on hold for some time. You are likely to make good progress at work with your dedication and hard work. You may have to keep your temper in check, which can indirectly affect your mental peace. Your leadership qualities may make you a clear winner in every aspect of life.

Love Focus: Plan fun activities or a weekend trip with your partner to spice up

your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Investment in shares may not bring desired profits, leaving you cash-strapped. Make time for your family to bring it back on track. Some good prospects for professional development may be on the cards for you. Maintaining an active lifestyle may become your top priority. Plans to travel to a far-off place with your friends may turn out to be very fruitful. Students may perform well on their academic front.

Love Focus: Your beloved may surprise you with a marriage proposal.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red