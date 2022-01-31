Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 31: Avoid obstinacy

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, there may be a positive ray of hope in your life and you are likely to take full advantage of it to your benefit. You may win the trust of friends and close associates with your ability to inspire their minds. The limelight is likely to follow you wherever you go today. Handling leadership roles efficiently may give your confidence a boost. Your generous nature is likely to be recognized on the social front and you may be richly rewarded for the same. Avoid obstinacy. Do not surrender to your heart; rather listen to your brain to save yourself from getting into negative situations. Give free space to your thoughts or it may cloud your major decisions. Your strong personality may help you in overall development. Travel may bring respite and rejuvenate you. Property matters may come with an optimistic result.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Investment made in a new land may put you in a state of crunch. Your reserve capital, earned through an additional business source is likely to help you sail through. Overseas venture may take time to kick off.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, an emotional upheaval may disrupt peace and harmony. Confrontations with elders need to be avoided at all costs. Unnecessary issues may create rifts in your relationships.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional front may be full of ups and downs. Your subordinates may take you for granted and you may be unable to handle additional responsibilities handed over by seniors. Take time to rest and start again.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, you need to monitor the warning signs of your body as neglecting minor ailments might aggravate them. A weakened immune system may lead to physiological problems. Incorporate healthy habits to stay fit and fine.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those wanting to settle down may have to wait longer than expected. Do not make the wrong life choices as impulsive decisions may make you regret later. Recently married couples are likely to enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

