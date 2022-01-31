Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 31: Family front will cheer you up

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your gentle nature is likely to win many hearts as you go on with your day. Your risk-taking ability and daring attitude may help you excel in all walks of life. You are oozing with a positive sense of energy, for which you may need a creative outlet. Spending time pursuing your hobbies may give freedom to your thoughts and feelings. Your disciplined and responsible approach to serious matters may land you in leadership roles. You do not like change and it may reflect in your procrastination of important tasks that require you to bring about major transformations. You are likely to clear every obstacle in your path to continue on your path to success. Students appearing for entrance or competitive exams are likely to emerge victorious.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, investments made in the past are likely to bear fruits. A new business venture may turn out to be profitable. Expenses may supersede income but your additional source of earning is likely to maintain a balance.



Capricorn Family Today

Your domestic environment may remain cheerful. Relatives may keep everyone in an upbeat mood. An outing with loved ones to a picnic spot is likely to strengthen your relationships. Cherish the good times as they do not last long.

Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, you may face criticism from bosses, who may be under influence of envious subordinates. Do not get disheartened as the picture is likely to be cleared. An impending promotion may take longer to come by.

Capricorn Health Today

The day is very promising on your health front today. Your inconsequential ailments are likely to disappear with your dietary modifications and physical activities. Spiritual healing is likely to bring you mental peace.

Capricorn Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your passions are the peak and you may spend intimate moments in the company of your beloved. A surprise trip to a place away from the city may give you a chance to bond even better and enjoy ‘we’ time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

