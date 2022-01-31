Aquarius Daily Horoscope for January 31: Overall growth is foreseen

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, you are likely to be keen and active at the same time, which may take you closer to accomplishing your goals. Your leadership qualities may make you a clear winner in every aspect of life. At this time, you may be inclined towards building your social circle, which is likely to help you in the coming times. You are likely to gain an upper hand over your opponents and also win them over with your style in the process. Overall growth in you is foreseen. There may be an increase in your enthusiasm and energy levels, which can be put to positive use. Do not make rash decisions or it could jeopardize your interests. Legal issues related to an ancestral property are likely to be sorted out cordially in presence of relatives. You may have to keep your travel plans on hold for some time.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the financial front, you may recover from a bad debt. Inheriting an ancestral property may bring monetary gains. Your financial health may remain stable; however, do not keep false hopes from a new business venture to gain profits.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to bond with your family members better. Happiness and warmth may prevail at home. You may experience bliss as children are likely to become a source of great joy.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, the day may be quite beneficial for you. You are likely to make good progress at work with your dedication and hard work. You may get noticed by seniors and some monetary benefit could be on the cards for you.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health is likely to need attention. You may have to keep your temper in check, which can indirectly affect your mental peace. Drinking plenty of water and regular exercising are likely to start showing positive results on your wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your romantic life is likely to be unpredictable today as your beloved may be in a foul mood. You may experience warmth and love missing in your relationship. Plan fun activities or a weekend trip with your partner to spice up your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026