Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 5, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It's time to look forward to the promising day ahead. Your health seems to be in good condition, providing a strong foundation for success. Money matters are favorable, with opportunities for growth and stability. While your professional and family lives may face basic challenges, you can manage them effectively. In romance, travel, and property-related matters, normalcy prevails, allowing for balanced decisions. In the other aspects of life, things are on a positive note, indicating a well-rounded and harmonious day for you.

Love Focus: To keep your relationship balanced, romantic aspects may call for patience and conversation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Everything on the work front may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Keep your monetary front stable by controlling spending. A pending payment is likely to be received. You may go in for a lifestyle change for the sake of health and benefit. Increased daily chores may bug some homemakers. Results can go wrong on the academic front, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Love front may require patience and communication to maintain a balanced relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

An excellent opportunity can strike you at workplace, so expect to make a kill! Previous performance promises to bring you recognition on the academic front. Don’t dig your brain too much in alluring investment schemes. You will be able to keep yourself slim and trim by regular exercises. An exciting trip by road is possible for some.

Love Focus: Love is flourishing, bringing joy and fulfillment to your romantic relationships.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Be careful at the social front, as someone is out to show you in a bad light. Those planning to buy property would do well to wait a little more. You may have to judge things correctly in a joint family situation to keep the domestic fabric intact. Your suggestions on the professional front may not count initially, but will matter at a later date.

Love Focus: Your romantic life is thriving, bringing joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Professionally, you will simply be brilliant! Arrival of a distant relation is likely to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. You are likely to create good openings on the job front by sheer social networking. Financial position is set to improve as profits start pouring in. Bringing order to your life will keep you in fine fettle on the health front.

Love Focus: You will draw your partner nearer by revving up your romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will manage to continue with your winning streak on the professional front. Adding to your skills by doing some course or attending some training is likely to enhance your employability. Wise investments will find your financial health improving. A side business proves profitable. Spouse proves a great support.

Love Focus: You are likely to succeed in your efforts to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some changes can be expected at work, but they will not affect you. Healthy alternatives promise to bring you in the prime of your health. Those playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. You can be in a contemplative mood at work and may reflect upon the satisfaction you are deriving out of your present job.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to meet a dead end, but don’t lose hope.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may be made to do extra hours at work, but will get to learn a lot. Wayside food may play havoc with your system, so desist. Don’t have blind trust in health products, they may not suit you. Businessmen may need to travel out of town for an unexpected meeting. Be instrumental in solving problems in a close friend’s love story.

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour:Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your initiatives at work are likely to bear mixed results. Boosting employees will help you achieve speedy business targets. Attending seminars or visiting establishments may make office work pile up. Don’t overdo things trying to recover money from someone, as you may not be able to catch hold of him. A short trip is possible. Health may cause worry.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Working women may opt to work from home in order to manage the other domestic engagements. Those aspiring for aviation or hospitality may hear of interview calls. Control your excess calorie intake to avoid blood pressure risks.

Love Focus: Don’t annoy someone you love so much because of your unpunctuality.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Financial front grows strong as good returns from past investments are received. A respite from bodily ailments is foreseen as the phase of perfect health commences. Steering a social event to success at may put a feather in your cap. An outing will be quite rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Those trying their luck on the love front are likely to find success at last!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone trying to impose upon you may unsettle you, but not for long. Watch your words before you speak else they may offend someone at higher authorities. Someone may default in repaying you a loaned amount. This is not the best time to invest in a scheme that seems lucrative. Some complications on the family front cannot be ruled out. An outing will be a nice change.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, bringing joy and deep connections to your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink