Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 15, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your foresight on the financial front is likely to increase your assets and wealth manifold. Professionals are likely to earn well and make some new clients too. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. There is a possibility of some government employees facing enquiry or being taken into task. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Monetary problems become a thing of the past. Those in the creative field may find it difficult to convince the client regarding ideas. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for some time, is likely to dissipate. A missed deadline or an incomplete job may get you into trouble, so don’t give that chance. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Professionals are set to have a favourable day, especially those in the health and service sectors. Those feeling unwell for some times are likely to recover quickly. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! A tiring journey is foreseen for some. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. A hectic time is foreseen in organizing a function or an event on the work front. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. You may have to handle a family member under depression. Those in love may plan an outing together or go on a short vacation. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those experiencing a cash crunch can heave a sigh of relief, as money flows in soon. Chances of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out for those in the promotion zone. Regular routine will keep you fit. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. You can plan an out-of-town trip to meet a relative or friend. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: Serious differences cropping up in a romantic relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Those feeling out of sorts for some time are likely to make a quick recovery. Taking up too much on themselves in improving the home front may tire some homemakers today. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. You are set to enjoy the fruits of labour on the professional front. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Channelising all your energy in wooing the one you like is certain to brighten your chances for romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may resolve to get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front today. Some of you may end up investing in a dubious scheme and lose money. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

