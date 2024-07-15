Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 15, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. Money comes in a steady stream and will not pose any problems. This is the time to re-evaluate your career options. Your achievements can elate parents and the family. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. A project may seem like an uphill task on the academic front. Your personal touch will have people eating out of your hands!

Love Focus: Chances of finding a life partner cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. Good earnings is likely to strengthen the financial front. Previous dues you had been waiting for are likely to be received soon. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A chance to settle abroad is likely for some. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Your focus may need to be sharp to excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect to spend a fulfilling time together with your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

De-stressing techniques will do wonders. Financial gains are indicated, as good earning commences. The family will be most supportive of whatever you are doing. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest. Working as a team on the academic front is important.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. An investment opportunity is best seized, as it appears to be good. Progress of work on the professional front is likely to pick up speed. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting companies. This is a good day to look up someone, who is persistent in inviting you over.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. You are likely to set an example for others to follow at work. You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Much romancing is foreseen, as you catch lover in just the right mood!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A change in eating habits is required to remain energetic. Investment planning is likely to multiply your wealth. This is a good day to try out some innovative ideas. You are likely to smoke the peace pipe with a rival in a family dispute. Preparations for a journey may keep you busy. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. You will remain on a solid wicket as far as finances are concerned. A development at work will prove immensely favourable for you. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: The glow in your heart from doing a good deed for someone will remain for a long.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Even moderate exercises will help you achieve fitness. Money will not be a problem as you earn well. Office politics are best not indulged in as you can become its victim. With parents away, some of you can breathe easily at home! Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less. Your style of working may need changes to improve your academic performance.

Love Focus: Love life may get rekindled as the partner seems most supportive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Adhering to a set diet will be good for health. A promised amount will be duly delivered on the financial front. You are likely to give a taste of your talents at work to others. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out-of-town job. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Someone’s support is likely to strengthen your confidence in yourself.

Love Focus: You may need to think hard regarding a peculiar situation on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It is time to make a lifestyle change to improve health. A healthy bank balance will allow you to do a bit of splurging. Take more initiative on the work front if you want to get noticed. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. An out-of-town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A break in routine will help you recover your vigour and vitality. Options to buy something you want may not materialize soon. You will have the power to mould anything your way at work today. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you free rein. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: Romantic life remains most exciting through togetherness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Focus on health will keep you fit. Financially, you will be able to work towards enhancing your earnings. Those in authority are likely to take your advice on something important. Chances for eligible going in for an arranged marriage cannot be ruled out. A long drive with someone close proves refreshing. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon