All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 20, 2023(Pixabay)

Good prospects are foreseen for IT personnel. Desire for fitness and a good pair of shoes will find you on the jogging track! You are likely to boost your earning as previous investments mature. Spouse remains in an upbeat mood, so do some fun things together. Travelling together with friends will be fun. You will need to plan well on the academic front to succeed. There is much to look forward to in a venture that you have undertaken.

Love Focus: A thoughtful gift from lover can lift your spirits.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Pooling in money from various sources is the right course to take to finance a project. Partner will prove a big support in helping your efforts on the professional front. Siblings at loggerheads over an issue will be able to come to an understanding. A short trip proves exhilarating. Don’t take things easy on the academic front. Whatever you have wished for the future will go according to plan.

Love Focus: Spending time with the ones you love is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A luxury item you wanted for long may come to you with a heavy discount. A timely support by colleague will get you out of a fix. Support of your near and dear ones will help you achieve the impossible. Those travelling are likely to bump into a distant relative or friend to make the day exciting. A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. You will have to put in your best to achieve your dreams.

Love Focus: Your love for food is likely to attract a like-minded member of the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A healthy alternative will give an added boost to fitness. Things look up on the financial front too. You will manage to tackle an issue at work in a satisfactory manner. Those lagging behind in studies will need to catch up before the burden becomes too heavy. You will find yourself in full control of something that you previously avoided. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Your communication skills are likely to impress the one you are out to impress!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Taking good care of yourself is the first step in assuring good health. An apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. A contentious issue on the professional concerning you will be resolved in your favour. Bonhomie and bliss pervade the home front, as you strive towards togetherness. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Guard against overconfidence on the academic front.

Love Focus: Luck favours you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Adopting healthy alternatives will put you firmly on the course to perfect fitness. Avenues for increased earning open up for the enterprising. Business persons are likely to find ways to enhance profits. An enjoyable time is likely to be spent with family today. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. You will need to keep your morale high on the academic front.

Love Focus: A long-term romance will provide immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A health tip will prove to be of immense benefit. A get-rich-quick scheme will bring in the cash. Those working in multinational companies may get a chance to go abroad on promotion. A talented family member earns recognition. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Don’t let your performance dip at any cost.

Love Focus: Giving a sympathetic ear to spouse is advised to enhance love and understanding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A daily fitness programme followed religiously will soon show results. Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. Social workers involved in NGO work will find it difficult to get funds. A peaceful atmosphere at home will help you in relaxing with your family. Desire to excel may make you burn the midnight oil on the academic front. You are likely to make the most of a lucky break that comes your way.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Aping a health freak may prove beneficial. Those working for a social cause may manage to raise funds. Engineers and police personnel may get a chance to prove their mettle. Family life runs smoothly and may become a source of immense joy and satisfaction. An out-of-town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. Your attempts to sell a property may not get an immediate response, but perseverance will pay.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are likely to be bitten by the love bug soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A change in routine is likely to get positive results on the health front. A windfall can be expected by those playing the stocks. A small beginning made by you at work is destined to bear fruit in the near future. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Visit to a friend or relative is likely to take up the day, but it will be enjoyable. Those in important positions will hold sway over all the important decisions.

Love Focus: It will be difficult to dodge the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Total recovery for the ailing is a certainty. Those playing the stocks will be able to make a neat packet. You will the courage to call a spade a spade at work and you will do so without hurting anyone too! Those living separately may, to their joy, be joined by family. Getting together to go someplace exotic is on the cards for some. Be deliberate in whatever you do on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may get the kind of response you expect, so keep at it!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Don’t let lethargy and disinterest permeate your work sphere on the academic front. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Plan a leisure trip now. Praise or honour may be bestowed on a family member. Small scale industry owners are likely to give big companies a run for their money. Financial front remains stable.

Love Focus: Chance of spending quality time with lover is within your reach.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Blue

