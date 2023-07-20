Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2023 predicts professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 20, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Businessmen will also see good returns in the first half of the day.

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep a balance between office and personal life

Be composed in the relationship and you will see the difference today. Overcome the professional challenges. Money will not be an issue in your life today.

Despite the issues in the love relationship, you will succeed in having a happy love life. Handle the pressure at office as this will give you better outputs. There will be minor health and financial issues today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to welcome surprises in your life today. Lovers will see the relationship getting stronger. Despite disagreements, you will see no negative things today. Avoid gossip and the intervention of a third party in your relationship. Be sincere in your dealings and you’ll see the lover showering affection and care. Some Taurus natives will also fall in new love in the second half of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be professional success today. Marketing and salespersons will travel a lot and will meet the target. Some clients will create trouble and your communication skill work to your benefit. Your efforts will have takers at the office and bring in new concepts which will be accepted by the management. If you are appearing for competitive examinations, be ready for happy news. Businessmen will find success. New ventures will make a profit. Job seekers will also find success today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you today. As there will be prosperity, you may spend on luxury items today. The second half of the day is good to buy electronic devices today. Some Taurus natives will also buy a bike or a car today as the financial condition permits that. Today, you may also donate money to charity. Businessmen will also see good returns in the first half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney ailments may need medical attention. Taurus natives may develop heart-related problems today and you need to be careful about it. Some female Taurus natives will have menstrual complaints and children may have oral health issues in the second half of the day. Do not drive at a high speed, especially in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

