Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 21, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An investment opportunity needs to be weighed properly, before committing your money. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Finding time for a side business may pose a challenge. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Monetary gains from various sources will keep the coffers brimming. A misunderstanding with colleague is best resolved, before it makes matters ugly. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Students can expect a positive outcome in something that they have undertaken.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be in a position to earn well and party hard! Your fitness routine can take a beating due to sheer lethargy. An important project or assignment you had been hoping for comes your way on the professional front. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. You can plan an out-of-town trip to meet a relative or friend. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Pep up a relationship that you have nurtured for long, as it may show signs of stagnating.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Judicious spending will find your bank balance in a healthy state. Don’t take any chances with your health today. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Those in love may plan an outing together or go on a short vacation. A new vehicle is likely to boost status.

Love Focus: A current relationship may seem to be going awry, but give it some more time to blossom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. You may get a chance to witness something exciting.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Support of a well-wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Health wise you feel on the top of the world. Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for some time, is likely to dissipate. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Day seems favorable for builders and property dealers. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded.

Love Focus: Your understanding nature will make the marital boat cruise smoothly even on choppy seas.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Job seekers are likely to land well-paying jobs. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. A property deal may prove most profitable. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best.

Love Focus: Reposing too much faith on someone and opening your heart out may backfire, as he or she can let you down.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favorable rates. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. You will be able to make the right kind of environment on the professional front for smooth functioning. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Work that is close to your heart is likely to come your way on the professional front and make your day. A piece of good news may be expected on the financial front. You will be able to infuse fun and gaiety to make the domestic front lively. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to get lucky soon!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON