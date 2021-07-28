Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Health tips may come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. Those anticipating a lot of guests may be in for disappointment. You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. A hike in salary is foreseen and calls for celebration, so get the champagne bottle out!

Love Focus: Love life of those feeling stagnated in a relationship is set to improve.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Exciting company is likely to make a journey most pleasurable. You may find it difficult to achieve what you set out for on the professional front. A family member experiencing health problems may need your full support. An exciting day is foreseen, when a lot seems to happen on the social front. You can become the centre of attraction in a gathering. Something that you have done is likely to enhance your reputation.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone you consider attractive is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your judgement about a professional issue will prove right and make things easier for you. Developments on the academic front will be to your satisfaction. You will need to exercise economy in spending. There is a likelihood of total breakdown of communications with spouse over a domestic issue. You may have to bide your time, before you manage to have your way. Some of you may heave a sigh on relief after hectic activity on the social front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get a positive response.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Financially, you will not feel the crunch, as money comes to you from various sources. Don’t neglect something that needs to be done on the health front. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. This is the best time to focus your energies on something that you want to get done. You will be able to complete a task entrusted to you well within the deadline.

Love Focus: There will not be enough time to be with lover today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family celebration will give you an opportunity to meet people you have not met in a long time. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Read through the lines while executing documentation on the property front.

Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. Accolades and congrats may pour in for something you have achieved. You need to become health conscious.

Love Focus: Mood swings of lover may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money from an unexpected source may delight you, so keep your fingers crossed! Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. You can be choosey of people you interact with on the social front. A sensible solution to a problem may elude you, but not for long! You will be able to restore your health by eating right and adopting an active lifestyle.

Love Focus: There is no point in being too assertive on the romantic front, you will only upset lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financially, you will remain strong and will not hesitate to lavish your money on someone you like. A fitness mantra works for you. A misunderstanding with a family member threatens to spoil the domestic environment.

This is a fantastic day, when you achieve a breakthrough or a windfall. You can expect VIP treatment on the social front, as your presence is much appreciated by all. An event in your life may reaffirm your faith in religious beliefs.

Love Focus: You will succeed in putting your stagnant love life back on the track.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Joining the group of health conscious people will prove beneficial in achieving total fitness. Your own comfort and convenience can make you a bit selfish in chipping in. Curb this habit if you want bonhomie to prevail at home.

There is some scope of betterment on the academic front, only if you put in requisite efforts. You will not regret investing in a scheme that seemed dubious at first.

Love Focus: Your wish is likely to be fulfilled as you find an ideological match for yourself on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Getting a chance to meet someone you have a soft corner for is possible. Someone may volunteer to take you around for some important chores today. Lack of focus at work may get you on the wrong side of a senior. Someone is expecting a helping hand from you, so don’t disappoint. Good returns can be expected from previous investments. You will be able to keep up the pace of your exercise regimen to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to reciprocate in equal measure, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius, Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Yoga and meditation may hold special interest for you and provide immense benefits. Good advice will help a family youngster excel. A comfortable journey to a distant place is in the offing for some. Postpone the crucial property related matters to some other day. A wasteful expenditure can spoil your mood. Consistency on the professional front will help you achieve much today.

Love Focus: Those craving for love may witness a miracle happening on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to be well cared for at a relative’s place today. Avoid any kind of distraction while driving as stars are not favourable. Property developers and dealers may find a temporary slump in business. Your preparation on the academic front will hold you in good stead. Financial situation of some is likely to improve considerably. A new office or branch may prove a cash cow for your enterprise. You will be in top physical condition simply by adopting yoga and aerobic exercises.

Love Focus: Getting engaged or married is on the cards for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A difference of opinion with a family elder is possible. An out of town trip with friends seems possible, but do consider your commitments before you give the nod. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. A senior is likely to repose full faith in you for completing an important task. Home remedy is likely to work wonders for a minor ailment and restore your health.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have scintillating time.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

