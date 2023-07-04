All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 4, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Change in dietary habits will be a step in the right direction for those trying to restore health. Your focus on savings will keep expenditures within the budget. Something new started on the professional front will get the recognition that you expect. Giving a helping hand at home will be much appreciated. An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters setting out on a trip. Blessings and good wishes of your well-wishers will find you fulfilling your fondest desires.

Love Focus: Love life rocks!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

News for promotion or an appraisal will keep you elated the whole day. You will find things improving in your work sphere. The home environment will encourage you to relax and let your hair down. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. A leisure trip can unexpectedly materialise and delight you. Solid gains are seen for those investing in properties. Your loving ways are likely to make you popular on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to develop romantic feelings for a co-worker in the office and receive positive signals too!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A college or office trip to a sightseeing place is possible today. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine later. Expenses may need to be brought under control. Avoiding excesses and focusing on health may become the key factors in attaining total fitness. A project approaching the deadline will be completed with the collective effort of all. Peace prevails on the domestic front and will help you relax and enjoy the day.

Love Focus: The spouse or lover will be most supportive and will always be there when you need him or her the most.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your calculations regarding the completion of a job may go haywire in the absence of adequate supervision. It is time to take some concrete efforts to improve your financial standing. Meeting an old friend or colleague may not generate the kind of excitement anticipated. Adopting a balanced diet and junking junk food is possible for some in the interest of overall health. Visiting a fun place with friends is on the cards today, so get set for enjoying your heart out. A lot of time may be wasted in socializing, but you will love every moment of it!

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Take precautions against changing season. Things not going your way may upset you today. Do not let the work pressure hit your efficiency. Prioritizing and sorting things out should be the mantra at workplace. Spending time with friends today may not be liked by a spouse or a family member. A family outing is on the cards and will be quite rejuvenating. There is a fair chance of a flat or plot being registered in your name. An exciting time is promised on the social front, as you meet someone you have not met in years.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to encourage you to take the next step!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Brush up the theoretical knowledge about your areas of expertise as an interview call is on its way. If a trip is on your mind; ask relatives and friends to join you. Those planning to start a new venture should get going with the documentation part first. Buying a major household item is on the cards for some. You can team up with someone to organise something on the social front.

Love Focus: Those thinking of tying the knot will find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Professionals need to remain alert, as the chances of mistakes cannot be ruled out. Knowledge without practical experience may prove of little value. Bring in healthier communication with colleagues. An exercise regimen followed meticulously, is likely to lead to perfect health. Finding a like-minded person may be difficult in a social situation. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to establish yourself on the professional front. A competition or exam may find you coming out with flying colours. Someone will be more than accommodating on the social front. Luck will remain with you on the financial front, as you get some great bargains. Health-wise, you will remain at the peak. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will do well to address some concerns of your spouse or a family member on the family front. Your own resolve will keep you fit and energetic. Some investments in the past may mature to give handsome returns. Your ability to impress those who matter will make things promising for you on the career front. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Those longing for love are certain to find it soon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, a busy schedule faces you on the professional front. You are likely to have a good time in the company of your near and dear ones today. A plan on the home front may get you all excited. You will be able to cut on time in travelling to a distant destination by taking a better route. A piece of good news awaits some in the property market. Socially, you remain very much in demand.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will feel satisfied by the way things are moving on the professional front. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results. An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. You will be able to spend more on things that you felt reluctant to previously. Self-promotion will be the key to gain popularity on the social front. Focus on health will keep you fit.

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may remain busy with additional work today. Those in business will be able to increase their net earnings. Help from someone on the financial front will help you overcome a tight situation. Those conscious of their figure and physique are likely to go for a tough exercise regimen. Some of you may end up catering to the whims and fancies of a senior at work. Family will help in putting you in a positive frame of mind.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have fascination for.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

