All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 5, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are likely to score high on the social scale by playing the perfect host! An assignment undertaken by you on the academic front is likely to be much appreciated. Money accumulates, as earnings increase. Don't succumb to the temptation of wayside food, as it may spoil your health. Homemakers will find the day fruitful, when they manage to make the changes on the home front. Some of you may set out on a vacation to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may start something new for getting fit. It will be a good idea to take somebody's help at work if you want the work finished in time. Cutting down on leisure will be essential for those appearing for something important on the academic front. You may have to remain firm to maintain calm and peace at home. A fun trip is possible.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may make the first move on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Stars appear bright and will help realise your dreams. A friend or colleague may prove most supportive. Your focus on the academic front remains unwavering and will help you achieve your objective. Socially, you are likely to enjoy much popularity. Seeing new places and meeting new people are on the cards for some. Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. Today is the day to do things together with the family to forge a strong relationship.

Love Focus: An old friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Don't trust anyone with your money as stars are unfavourable. Take up important projects at work only if you are sure of completing them. Health remains good, despite your lethargy in shaking a leg! Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. Much enjoyment is foreseen in a short journey outside the city. Take steps to resolve a property matter amicably. You are likely to reach sooner than expected at your destination.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time in the company of sweetheart is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Following someone's advice on the professional front will hold you in good stead. You may get a chance to entertain some out-of-town guests. Praise by a superior at work will be a feather in your cap. Do price comparison before purchasing a major item or you may end up paying more for it. Keeping up your daily schedule will help you in remaining in the best of health. Your social interactions are on the rise, so make new contacts.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Opening a new bank account is on the cards for some. Those out of shape may need to work harder. Business persons may find the day profitable. Arrival of guests at home will make the day most fulfilling. Accompanying someone on a trip is on the cards and will be fun. Property and wealth may come to you by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: You may find your love life getting increasingly satisfying.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you may become boss's favorite by sheer hard work. You may get inconvenienced by the arrival of a guest at home. Avoid stress of any kind to maintain good health. This is your financially lucky day, as money comes to you from various sources. An out of town trip will prove professionally most promising. Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. Wait and watch policy will work wonders.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover is very much on the cards today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Getting ignored and sidelined may frustrate you, but little you can do about it. Things may not suit your mood on the professional front. Distractions may hit your performance hard on the academic front. Previous investments are set to improve your financial situation. Homemakers may have to carry out tasks in the absence of any outside help. Neglecting fitness measures can make you unwell, so take precautions.

Love Focus: The day may find you in the mood for love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A salary hike is likely for those making extra efforts. Initiative taken by some business persons is likely to make the day profitable. Shaking a leg will prove most beneficial to your health. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Social life will be most happening for those out to have fun!

Love Focus Romance promises to infuse some excitement in your life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Your way of handling things on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Health needs care. Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. An overseas journey may materialise for some. Check your impulsive nature, as your hasty actions may affect your results at the professional front. Your kind and helpful nature are likely to add to your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Something that you desire may not materialize by itself, so make efforts to get it. Good advice given to a superior is likely to raise your professional stature. An adventurous trip with friends is on the anvil for some. A sibling may need your time and attention for a discussion on an important subject. Some of you may plan to have a personal gym at home to avoid the hassle of going out. Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project.

Love Focus: Romance rocks, so make plans for an exciting outing.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your outspokenness and basic honesty are likely to endear you to seniors. A decision on the career front may come as a big relief. Your intelligence and knowledge are likely to win the day on the academic front. Those facing a competition are assured of success. Your love and care will help improve the condition of someone in the family. Buying a luxury item will no more be a problem. A personal victory is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: A romantic outing with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

