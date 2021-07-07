Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 7





Aries

(March 21-April 20)

A profitable day is foreseen for professionals and businesspersons. You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. You can team up with your buddy and go for an exciting outing. A close competitor on the academic front may pip you to the post. Expect good returns from property. Your aches and pains disappear as you adopt a new exercise regimen. Repaying a loan will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: Differences with lover may put paid to your plans for an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Those in the promotion zone can expect a favorable result. Tensions may prevail on the domestic front over an issue concerning a family member. Don’t compel anyone to accompany you on a journey. Postpone property deal for some other day. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well. You will be able to manage your accounts well and keep within your budget. Joining a gym or meditation/yoga classes is possible in the quest for a healthy body and mind.

Love Focus: A good understanding is likely to develop between the newlyweds leading to a perceptible fall in tiffs!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Homemakers are likely to go overboard in getting something done at home and overstep the budget. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details. Some gains are indicated in real estate. You will manage to maintain your tempo on the academic front. You feel younger and fitter. Some of you will need to reassess your financial situation. Losing interest in an ongoing project at work may get you into hot water, so pull up your socks.

Love Focus: You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Your property is likely to give excellent returns. You are likely to get your choice on the academic front. Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments. A senior’s guidance is set to make your task easier on the professional front. Good bargaining is certain to get you a good deal in the real estate market. You are set to enjoy a great time in a family get-together. Weather can play spoilsport in a long journey, but you will enjoy yourself no matter what!

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship on the romantic front may experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

This is a wonderful day, when you can count on somebody to do your bidding. Busy schedules, extra responsibilities and deadlines may keep you busy, but will add to your experience. Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. You will get the opportunity of impressing others through the property that you own. Your alertness will avoid getting unpleasant surprises on the academic front. An exciting vacation is possible for some. You will take up an exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Your talents are likely to be realized on the academic front. Bringing health in focus now will help you remain active and energetic. A new source of income may start adding to your wealth. A complex problem at work can have you stumped, but you will manage to get around it. Someone in the family can become your guide and mentor. A much anticipated trip may get cancelled at the last moment. Negotiations for a property are likely to move in a favorable direction.

Love Focus: You may take exception to someone showing inordinate interest in you on the romantic front, but may not be able to convey it.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Parents’ advice will come in handy in making an important decision. Timely action will be required to make an out of town journey possible. A piece of good news can brighten your day. A lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. Save money for the rainy day, as you may need it soon. You may not be your convincing best on the professional front, which may affect your dealings.

Love Focus: Romance comes back into your life through your undivided attention to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Efforts on the professional front are likely to bring excellent results. You may find it difficult to meet the demands of a family member. You may give someone close a surprise by travelling out of town to meet him or her. A property issue can take a serious turn and require prompt attention. You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent. You may have second thoughts for buying an expensive, but essential, item.

Love Focus: Your idea of a romantic evening out with a candlelight dinner is likely to be a big hit and get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

A marked improvement is foreseen on both personal and professional fronts. An evening out with family is on the cards. Travelling with loved ones on a vacation will prove most exhilarating. New property is likely to be acquired by some. You will be able to fine tune your body through dietary control. Expenses incurred on a vacation will be worth every pie.

Love Focus: Remain sensitive to the likes and dislikes of your beloved, as he or she is trying to convey something.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Some of you can travel abroad for further studies or to add to your skills. You will manage to get the paperwork completed for acquiring property. Your leadership qualities will be much appreciated in a particular situation that you may find yourself in today. No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. Middlemen and commission agents will be able to earn well. Some changes on the home front will be most welcome.

Love Focus: A perfect match awaits the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Money will not be a problem as you earn enough. Retailers are likely to find increased footfalls. Family will remain firmly behind you in all your endeavors. Chances of acquiring a new property brighten. Luck favors you on the academic front. Excellent result from an exercise regimen is likely to make you a workout addict.

Love Focus: You may be tempted to resume your romantic liaisons with an ex-flame.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Finding more avenues for earning may take a lot of your time. A satisfying day at office is foreseen. You must discharge your responsibility towards a family elder, if you don’t want to lose face. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

An exciting vacation is in store for some. Something started on the health front is likely to lead to fitness.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo