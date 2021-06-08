Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 08

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Homemakers may find resetting the house tedious and may get tired doing so. Some travelling may be involved in a task. A property dispute can pit you against a sibling, so start searching for an amicable solution. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health. An investment opportunity will need to be gone into in detail. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Family life cruises along smoothly as you enjoy special bonding with other family members. Travelling by road should be kept as a last resort as it will not be as comfortable as other modes of conveyance. A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first. Health remains excellent. Those who have gone overboard in splurging will find this little indulgence worth it. You are likely to keep a low profile at work today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to be rewarded in full measure, but your efforts will need to be commensurate.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Some problems are indicated in a journey, so postpone it, if possible. Property matters should not be touched today. Efforts to get established on the social front will not be too difficult. Health remains satisfactory. You can receive part payment of a loaned amount. You may go all out to make your mark on the professional front today. Homemakers will have the resources to make the desired changes.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can experience blissful togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. If you are in the mood for travel, there is no better time than this. Winning a deal may require excellent negotiation skills, so take it up only if you are confident enough. A little praise will be enough to raise your spirits on the academic or professional front. It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. This is not the day to invest based purely on gut feeling. Things are certain to go your way at work, as you regain control of a workplace situation.

Love Focus: A chance encounter may show signs of blossoming into a full-fledged romance, but don’t be hasty.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Wedding bells toll for someone eligible in the family. Avoid travelling, if things can be organised through other ways. Investing in property is likely to give good returns, especially if you sell it now. You will be in a position to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front. Acting as a mediator in a man management situation at work is indicated.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities in its wake. Prospects of buying a piece of property are likely to get a boost as a loan gets sanctioned. An old ailment may get healed through home remedy. You will have enough to go in for an expensive purchase. Your performance will be put to test by a senior, but you come out with flying colors on the professional front.

Love Focus: Happiness is much indicated on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Parents or elders may insist on doing something that you don’t approve of. You get a chance to visit your favorite place. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. A change will be most refreshing, so go for it. Health needs attention today. Splurging on friends and even strangers can leave you in the red on the financial front. There may be few takers for your creative talents, so look at other avenues too.

Love Focus: Lover may need space, so respect that.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will manage to tie up a lot of loose ends on the domestic front. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. An ancestral house is likely to come in your name through inheritance. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some. Speculation and stocks are likely to give good returns. Your performance and consistency on the professional front will enable you to make steady progress up the corporate ladder.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to give special time to your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A family celebration will prove most enjoyable. Some of you can plan to enjoy the weekend with someone out of town. Papers pertaining to a property may be handed over to you today. Those lagging in studies are likely to catch up with least effort. You can plan your expenditure, but things may not go as per plans. Progress of work is likely to be slow on the professional front, but you will be able to give a good account of yourself.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness can spoil your evening out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Travelling proves tiring. Short-listing a piece of property, you intend buying cannot be ruled out. Extra workload will be tackled by you in no time on the professional or academic front. A good exercise regime will find you at the peak of fitness. You will have to ensure that the burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders. This is probably because you are on the verge of launching something important on the professional front. A family trip may not prove enjoyable due to frayed tempers of a family elder.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is on the cards for those in love, so don’t forget to dim the lights and put on the soft music!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An old ailment may get cured. It is best to conserve money, if you don’t want to get into the red. Those looking for accommodation may not be entirely satisfied with the available choices. Extra efforts may be required by those appearing for a competition. Problems at work will be easily solved, without wasting much time. An estranged family member can keep you mentally tensed. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest.

Love Focus: Lover can have a surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A much awaited journey can keep you in an excited state. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Some of you stand a good chance for campus recruitment by top multinational companies. You will be able to get rid of an ailment for good that has been troubling you. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close. A happening day when you can afford to let your hair down and enjoy yourself on both social and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

