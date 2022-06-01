Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 1, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Project a positive image to someone who is not getting impressed by you. On the business front, keep your cards close to your chest, especially if it is an important deal. Some more hard work is required for achieving what you have set out for on the academic front. Today, you are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to win the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Earning on the side is likely to improve the financial situation. Eating right may become you mantra for keeping perfect health. Good networking will get you places, so get down to refreshing your contacts! A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with lover today may prove difficult due to other commitments.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you are likely to earn big time, as luck favours on the financial front. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. A senior at work may appear a bit demanding, but there is no reason to read too much into it. Differences with spouse may culminate into an all out fight today. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover will seem most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You enter the most favourable period as far as finances are concerned. Overstraining may cause problems on the fitness front, so go easy on workouts. Promotion can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. You may need to smooth things out on the domestic front, before they turn ugly. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one.

Love Focus: Differences on the romantic front may threaten your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Will power will be your key to remain in shape. A new venture is likely to turn profitable soon. Popularity you once enjoyed on the social front is likely to be restored soon, but you will have to make positive efforts from your side. Total focus on work will help clear up previous pending issues. You remain on solid ground on the academic front. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. Health remains good, despite the few excesses you indulge in. A bonus or increment can be held in abeyance, but not for long. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. You are soon likely to undergo an emotionally enriching experience.

Love Focus: You may find lover in a thoughtful mood today, so give space.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your spiritual inclinations may make you experience something that you have never experienced before. Enjoy your share of spotlight on the professional front, while it lasts. An excellent day is foreseen for those out to make some money. Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. You may finally own a property. Your outgoing nature is likely to bring you into social prominence soon.

Love Focus: Much togetherness is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Chance of profiting from something you have thought of is possible, but not without efforts. Laziness may start telling on your health. You seem to be in mood for work, so go forth and immerse yourself in your job! An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. Peace of mind is assured today. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. A tongue lashing from spouse can be expected for something done or not done, but it will be justified. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit. A social gathering can have you on the centre stage.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Good health is assured through own efforts. You may need to hone your professional skills to catch up with the current times. You will be able to resolve differences cropping up amongst family members at home in a most effective manner. Pilgrimage may help in evolving spiritually. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: You will need to make love grow in your relationship, since nothing happens automatically in romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may have to fight to get an important project, so be as tactful as you can be. Remaining in good terms with an influential person may benefit immensely. Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. You will find people acknowledging your skills and talents. A family function may have you on the forefront. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. You manage to solve most of your workplace problems. Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. Keep your health topmost on your mind, so that you remain fit. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Some people are likely to approach you with much expectations, so don’t disappoint them.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

