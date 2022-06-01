Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 1,'22states, promised love

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) On the financial front, your future seems promising. An overseas investment may provide you with substantial returns. Your family life is likely to be therapeutic. Interpersonal relationships may strengthen and become more valuable. Better possibilities to enhance your talents may be provided to you at work. However, you regret not taking them up sooner. You are likely to achieve a perfect equilibrium between your mind and body in terms of your health. This may have a beneficial effect on your overall wellbeing. Your romantic life appears to be promising. Putting your love relationship first may bring you and your partner closer together. You might get an unexpected invitation to visit another country. Before you jump in, weigh the pros and cons. Property transactions may be profitable. Students may have to work harder in their studies.

Libra Finance Today Financially, it is expected to be a good day. Profits may come from a variety of sources. You are likely to invest in some profitable schemes and stocks to reap large profits with the money acquired from a secondary source of income.

Libra Family Today Children at home could demand your time and attention. Your domestic life is likely to take precedence over everything else. Fulfilling your responsibilities to your loved ones may bring peace and harmony to your relationships.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, the day does not appear to be going very well. You may not be able to reap the fruits of your labour as managers may prefer your subordinates. However, your diligence is likely to be rewarded with a bonus.

Libra Health Today You are likely to obtain relief from your chronic illnesses now. A balanced lifestyle that incorporates physical activity, meditation, and yoga is likely to keep you physically fit and psychologically in control of your thoughts.

Libra Love Life Today Your love life is likely to be bright today. Mutual fondness and care between you and your partner are likely to grow. Married couples may get many opportunities to spend quality time together and share physical intimacy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

