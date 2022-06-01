Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 1, '22 states, avoid loafing

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)On the professional front, you may be able to better manage people. This could offer you an advantage at work. In money matters, the day may provide you with better opportunities to earn more and save more. Your family life, on the other hand, is likely to be demanding. To strengthen your connections, you may need to spend more time with your family. Laziness must be avoided at all costs on the health front. To start working towards a better tomorrow, you may have to step out of your comfort zone. In your romantic life, pressing difficulties are likely to keep your relationship on the edge. You may have to work together to breathe new vitality into your bond. Visiting a tourist spot with family and friends is likely to be expensive. Make careful decisions when it comes to an old property. Exam results may be favourable.

Taurus Finance Today Your financial situation remains favourable today. Money is likely to pour in more freely, and you may be able to acquire valuable items. Money that has been lost in previous initiatives is also likely to be retrieved soon.

Taurus Family Today On the domestic front, you may get mixed outcomes. Due to everyone’s hectic schedules, there may be a lack of love in relationships. Conflicts are likely to arise over minor issues. To get things back to normal you need to be calm.

Taurus Career Today On the job front, you may be fully charged to complete given tasks ahead of schedule. In the absence of a senior officer, you will be assigned extra duties for managing your subordinates. This may lead to a promotion in rank.

Taurus Health Today On the health front, you may have mixed results. You may appear to be in good health, but a few underlying ailments may require quick action. Overall wellness is likely to be achieved with a healthy diet and physical activity.

Taurus Love Life Today There are likely to be misunderstandings between you and your partner, which may cause a rift in your love life. Your relationship may lack excitement. You may have to plan fun activities together to enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

