All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 1, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The money you had been waiting for is likely to be released. A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improvement. Adopting a wait-and-watch policy is advised for those considering a job switch. An enjoyable time is foreseen outside the home. An overseas journey may materialize. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding of each other.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health-wise, you may feel on top of the world. Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. A good break may land some a well-paying job. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. Praise may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to double their efforts.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An old ailment troubling some is likely to disappear. A financier will help you in investing correctly. You will get the support you need to complete an important project. The home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Meditation and yoga may prove a good remedy for mental stress. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. Prospects for entrepreneurs are likely to increase. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Quick recovery is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. Tight budgeting will help you in saving for a luxury item that you desire. You will manage to outwit a rival on the professional front. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An exercise regimen may be taken up. The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Networking will help you build bridges, where none existed. Homemakers may feel tied to the home and yearn for a change. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Be prepared for an unexpected expenditure today. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go ahead. A decision at work will prove favourable in boosting your career. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Your guesswork on the academic front comes right!

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. A professional rival may keep you on your toes at work. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. A property decision will be given in your favour. Students wanting a scholarship are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: Lover may plan a surprise for you on the romantic front and get you all excited.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A good routine will restore your energy. The monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. Your knack for marketing yourself successfully is likely to take you places! This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. An out-of-town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. You are likely to achieve what you have set out for on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find a partner in romantic mood today, so go with the flow!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weight watchers are likely to be filled with a sense of achievement. Financially the day augurs well for the professionals. Appreciation for a job well done awaits you at work! You can expect full support of family in all your endeavours. Undertake long distance travel today. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Performance on the academic front will be good.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You remain financially stable and moneywise contented. Your advice can be sought at the workplace on an important matter. Peace reigns on the domestic front. A strenuous morning dose of exercise can tire you out. Keep travel options open-ended. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. You are likely to excel in the academic sphere.

Love Focus: Much romancing is foreseen, as you catch your lover in just the right mood!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Excellent health is yours for the asking. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Some of you are likely to get closer to your professional goals. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. Vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Purchase or development of the property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for love partner are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON