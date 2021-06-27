Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Winning brownie points on the social front will keep you in an upbeat mood. You may get assistance in something you want to achieve. A stroke of luck may bring you into big money. Praise is in store for you at work for something that you have accomplished. Becoming more methodical in your ways will help in tackling increased workload on the academic front.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with someone may turn into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Much togetherness is foreseen on the family front, as you spend quality time with your dear ones. Accumulating a fortune by playing the stocks or betting is possible for some. Something that has been troubling you on the medical front may show signs of abating. Cater for the weather while travelling. A senior may praise you for your efforts on the professional front. A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven!

Love Focus: Those romancing on the sly need to be careful.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio





Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Strive for mental peace. Don’t take chances on the professional front, as you may lose clients. If you get a chance, don’t miss to show your appreciation to those contributing positively to your cause. Something that you had wanted to acquire for the house may become a reality soon. On the academic front, you will be able to manage your time well to keep up.

Love Focus: Today, look forward to a chance to romance, as partner appears all lovey-dovey!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Much fun is in store for some in a social gathering. Money loaned will be returned. A short journey can be extended, but you won’t face much difficulty. Career graph promises to show an impressive upward trend. There is much you can learn from someone senior on the academic front, so don’t let go of the chance. Your output on the professional front is likely to be appreciated by higher ups.

Love Focus: Thanks to your untiring efforts, your romantic life is likely to turn most satisfying!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries









Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will need to resist the temptations staring you in the face and focus on academics to fare well. Friends may sponge off you, if you don’t remain tight-fisted. Hectic workplace schedule threatens to impinge upon your leisure time.

It is easy to put someone on the defensive, but don’t do it if you want to maintain good relations. A reply awaited from a senior at work on a personal issue may not be received today, so be patient.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of meeting someone you have a crush on.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces





Virgo (August 24-September 23)

If you keep things in perspective, you will certainly not go wrong. Day promises much fun and gaiety, as you get the time to mingle in your social circle.

Increased earning and perks are likely to give a boost to those in the private sector. An old ailment disappears, as you step on the path to perfect health. Initiative taken at work will get due recognition from those who matter. Misunderstandings on the family front will get sorted out.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of partner!

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





Libra (September 24-October 23)

Showcasing your strength on the academic front will work in your favour by covering your weaknesses. You may not find the home environment conducive to something that you want to do today, so think up an alternative.

Be open to suggestions, as they may contribute much in your current venture. Your professional sphere is likely to become happening once again, as you make a good job of a responsibility placed on your shoulder.

Love Focus: You may call lover over to someplace exclusive to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may be held responsible for something not done or achieved at work. It may become difficult to get help from others on the academic front.

Some of you are likely to get value for money on a used car or appliance. Don’t deny anyone his or her due, as it can rebound on you. A windfall can be expected by some through a property deal. A feeling of listlessness may prevail, but it will be a passing phase.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo





Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Playing your cards well and impressing those who matter on the professional front will help you get into the inner track. A chance of getting picked up by a reputed company in campus recruitment becomes a reality for some. Take all health precautions. Now is the time to make up for lost opportunities, in both personal and professional spheres. Something exciting can be expected on the family front today. A shopping spree may keep you busy.

Love Focus: You may be in two minds regarding continuing a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries









Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

If you are tired of the monotonous routine, a break may do wonders. You will discharge a professional responsibility to the satisfaction of higher ups. Getting back in shape may assume priority for you, so expect to hit the fitness trail soon. It is best to steer clear of gossip mongers, as you can end up getting mired in a controversy on the family front. Some financial problems can keep you worried.

Love Focus: You can act pricey on the romantic front, but lover will be most understanding!

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer





Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A positive influence on health by changed lifestyle and self-discipline will be quite apparent. Domestic front promises to be peaceful and family most accommodating. Interesting company will keep you entertained during a long journey. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition.

Good news on the financial front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood today. Things remain favorable on the work front.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. A lucrative deal will swing your way through excellent negotiations. Adequate rest is important for those working out. If you get the chance to do something on the personal level, don’t throw it away. A fond wish is likely to come true and give you immense happiness. Chance for setting out on a pilgrimage may materialise.

Love Focus: Being adamant about something can put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Leo