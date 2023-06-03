All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 3, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A set routine will find you achieving perfect health. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. Take care of loose ends at work as they can cause problems later. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Some of you may crave for company and look for romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good health is assured through own efforts. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A long journey will prove enjoyable in more ways than one, as you find love! A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Keep calm. Things may not go your way on the work front today. Precautions taken to retain good health will find you in fine fettle. Avoid long journeys especially by road. Some of you would want to pamper your taste buds with a new cuisine. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focussed approach.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to blossom and help make life blissful.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

This is a good period to earn whatever you can in business. Innovative ideas will keep you busy doing up the home front. Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. Travelling with family and friends is indicated and will prove to be a lot of fun. A new friend is likely to make some exciting plans with you for the evening. Try looking for solutions through alternative medicines for the prolonged aches and joint pains.

Love Focus: You are likely to strengthen romantic front by spending more time with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will be able to introduce a happy environment on the professional front. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. You may feel envious of someone gaining popularity on the social front. An education loan is likely to be sanctioned. Those unwell show positive signs of recovery. Keep tab on a youngster driving on the road, as a road rage situation is possible.

Love Focus: You will make efforts to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Off white

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to complete all given tasks on the professional front. Try and devote more time to family than before. Your help to someone will be highly appreciated and help enhance your social image. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work. Some of you may reap health benefits by hiring a proficient health trainer.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite number may give rise to the first stirrings of love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Adopting healthy alternatives promises to keep you perfectly fit. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Chances are bright to catch somebody’s eye and set out on a romantic journey!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A training partner will be a big boon for you to come back in shape. You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy a good time with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those ailing may show positive improvement. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. A long drive may allow you to think things out. You may be expected to better your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. Profits accrue through wise investments. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. Family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Those in property business can find the day profitable. Your academic excellence may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to attract you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts. Good networking will get you places, so get down to refreshing your contacts! You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. You are likely to achieve much on the academic front today. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will do well not to neglect it. Increased earning will help some in repaying a loan faster. Rich rewards await those with their nose to the grindstone at work. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: Heartening news may greet you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON