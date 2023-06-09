All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 9, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A financial issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos. This is the time to enjoy the fruits of labour. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky No : 8

Lucky Color : Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you really required. Sportspersons may find their form better than before. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. Family appears supportive today and chip in with a helping hand. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: You will be able to kiss and make up with lover not in talking terms with you.

Lucky No : 4

Lucky Color : Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. A friend or colleague may motivate you to take up a healthy activity. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. You accomplish much on the domestic front today. Travelling for work will be auspicious and fulfill your desires. Some of you may possess a flat soon. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky No : 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

All is not lost on the financial front, if you are quick enough. Joining a gym or starting a new exercise regimen is on the cards for some. On the work front, you are likely to exceed the expectations of the higher ups. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky No : 9

Lucky Color : Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to take stock of your expenditure. Remaining regular in your exercise regimen will ensure good health. Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. A family youngster will do your bidding and can give you a great time. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Making plans together with lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky No : 18

Lucky Color : Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Paying off creditors can appear difficult, but you will manage somehow. A new exercise regimen will prove immensely useful in getting back into shape. This is the day when you can find everything topsy-turvy on the professional front. You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. You will happily accompany friends or relations on a fun trip.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today.

Lucky No : 1

Lucky Color : Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. A change of routine may lead some to perfect health. Good professional guidance will help you achieve what you have in mind. A young family member feels for you, so return the affection. An out-of-town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: You may plan out an exciting evening for lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky No : 6

Lucky Color : Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to get a chance to invest in a financially sound scheme. Good control over your dietary intake will be the key to your total fitness. Your balanced approach at work will endear you to seniors and subordinates alike. Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. You may choose to accompany those you get along with well on a journey. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: A relationship is likely to be formed with someone who was a stranger till recently

Lucky No : 5

Lucky Color : Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Put your money in speculation only if you are confident. A little effort is likely to keep you physically fit. An honour or reward can be expected by some. Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you a free rein. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky No : 11

Lucky Color : Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. A friend may introduce you to a new exercise regimen. A piece of good news will spread excitement in the family. If travel is on your mind, this is an auspicious day to set out to someplace interesting. Someone you had known only casually can forge friendly relations with you.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky No : 7

Lucky Color : Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter. Good health is assured as you get back to your routine. Striking a balance between leisure and work at the workplace will work in your favour. You can feel apprehensive about a future issue or activity on the domestic front. Those with a vehicle are certain to plan an outing today.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky No : 2

Lucky Color : Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The intensity, with which you had progressed towards your goal is set to increase. A newly employed family member will start to chip in financially. There is much excitement in store for those undertaking a journey. Deteriorating financial situation will need to be taken care of. Temporary relief is indicated for those facing health problems. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: A commitment made to lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky No : 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

