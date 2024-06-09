All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 9, 2024

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You may spend on things on which you shouldn’t. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. An exciting phase begins in your life, so make the most of it! Fun time is foreseen for some on the social front. You may have to take shortcuts in completing something urgent.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Love Focus: Eligible are likely to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. You are likely to spend more than the budgeted amount in buying something big. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Take cues from others, instead of guessing and going wrong.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour:Navy Blue

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Saving money may become important at this juncture. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. You will need to keep your faith in someone and not get discouraged. You may have to get something done in time for it to be of any use.

Love Focus: On the love front, you will feel much more nearer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

An old ailment is likely to play up and trouble you on the health front. Financial front is set to become strong for some investors. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. Those willing to take leave and travel are in for an exciting time. You will need to keep a step ahead of your rivals. Be discerning in whom you give your support, even if it is emotional.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Financial front brightens, as money from various sources comes in. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. This is the time to contemplate on the best course of action on the social front. You may need to be a bit sporting in a matter, so shun rigidity.

Love Focus: Better times are foreseen for those romantically involved.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for long. A new business venture will start attracting profits. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialize for some. Your cocktail circuit will allow you to meet important people.

Love Focus: The first day will find your romantic endeavours being rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

An old ailment is likely to recur and trouble you on the health front. Pending payment is likely to be received to make your bank balance healthy. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Some favourable developments on the social front are foreseen. Spiritual pursuits are likely to attract you and keep you mentally at peace.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Monetary front strengthens as you receive a back payment. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Vanquishing rivals and excelling whatever you touch dictates the day. This is a good day to refresh old contacts on the social front.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. It is good to remain tightfisted, even though you earn well. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight. A change of scene promises to refresh and rejuvenate you.

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long time will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Beige

As of now, there are no health issues that you need to address. Time is ripe to consolidate your position on the financial front. Family life remains most satisfying. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. Nothing can deter you from achieving your aim, as you are not afraid of risks. You may have to be in good form for performing well, so take heed.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Pink

Be more accommodative and tolerant towards the ones you don’t particularly like. Your suggestions on the social front are likely to appeal to all. A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. Financially, you will be in a much stronger position than before. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts.

Love Focus: A date with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour:Maroon

You may feel much more energetic and alert today than before. You will be in a happy state as far as finances are concerned. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Someone’s suggestion will be worth considering, so don’t reject it out of hand. Someone may need a bit of coaxing to get your way, so don’t worry you will succeed.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to impress lover and win the day for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red