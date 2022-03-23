Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Balanced diet and abstinence from junk food are your keys to good health. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. Someone is likely to go out of his or her way to help you out on the professional front. Driving down for a vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Today, you must give a thought to property issues. Spiritual pursuits are likely to attract you and keep you mentally at peace.

Love Focus: Don’t worry, you are likely to get your opportunity soon!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those suffering from an old ailment may find improvement in their health. You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. You may be proved right at work by the turn of events and silence doubting Thomases. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will help you unwind. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house.

Love Focus: You will succeed in improving the ugly mood of spouse.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Earning potential is set to increase for some. A workplace project will be seen to completion by your subordinates. You will feel much more nearer to your near and dear ones now, than before. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. You will be in the process of consolidating what you have gained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love can get perplexed by partner’s behaviour.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will feel fit and energetic today. Your efforts are likely to become profitable soon. Those in the service sector will find the day favourable. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now. Travel provides an opportunity to let your hair down. A piece of property can become a bone of contention.

Love Focus: Your old love interest can appear out of nowhere to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Past investments start giving good returns. Positive developments on the professional front are indicated. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

The condition of those ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Playing the stocks promises big money. The day looks favourable for venturing into something new on the professional front. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. Enjoying a vacation with family is on the cards for some. This is a good time to sell an asset as you are likely to get a good price for it.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win you over by his simplicity.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. Becoming a bit frugal on the financial front will not be a bad idea and you will be able to do it too! Some turbulence on the work front may be expected. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your own efforts on the health front will enable you to take the road to total fitness. Increasing your wealth may be on your mind and may encourage you to double your efforts. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Boredom threatens to set in on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those feeling under the weather are likely to show improvement. Don’t spend irresponsibly as a cash crunch can come your way. Impressing those who matter at work will not be difficult, as you play your cards well. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Chance of going abroad on an official tour cannot be ruled out for some. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. Some new sources of income open up and add to your coffers. Some struggle is foreseen in getting your winning edge back on the professional front. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Trekking or going to a far of place on a bicycle will prove both exciting and refreshing. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now.

Love Focus: You can get into a romantic mood and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health of those ailing is set to improve. Chances of negotiating a favourable financial deal look real. Excellent business opportunities are foreseen for those setting out on an overseas tour. You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. This may not be the best day for a long journey. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Neglecting health may put you in a lot of trouble. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Make the most of an opportunity that comes your way on the professional front. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. A property deal is likely to favour you. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts. You will be much sought after in your social circuit for an event.

Love Focus: Spouse can be cross with you for neglecting something.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green