Gemini Horoscope predictions for March 23: Stay away from new investment

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day may prove to be a breath of fresh air in your life. If you are ready to explore more of your potential then the day could provide you with a positive start. It's chance to tie up loose ends to clear a space for new developments. If you have hidden talents and a dream it could come to the fore and get highlighted. It may be a good time to put them into practice. You may get several opportunities and see your dreams come to fruition. Also, journeying inwards would be a good idea for some and it is a good time to look inward to resolve any dilemmas and also enhance your inner game. The coming days can be a time of self-improvement and self- empowerment if you want them to be. You may be inclined to meet new people and develop contacts. This may not only help you grow professionally but may also keep your social life active, thereby leading to happiness.

Gemini Finance Today

Some of you may get a chance to set your financial goals and clear up any ongoing issues. Your intuition could reveal the best way to accomplish your goal of increasing your income. Those in business are likely to incur a loss, hence staying away from any new investment for now.

Gemini Family Today

If somebody has got married in your family recently, they may receive news of a new member in their life. Young students in the family preparing for any competitive exam will need to put their best foot forward to achieve their goals.

Gemini Career Today

New opportunities are likely to come your way for a job change and there are strong indications of a new offer landing in your lap. Career is likely to remain good and there will be new abundant avenues for growth. Getting associated with the government sector for work may turn out to be beneficial for you.

Gemini Health Today

While you are likely to have a lot of energy today, most of it could be spent on

unnecessary tasks. Doing Pranayama will help you stay motivated. You need to

release the stress and stay focused on achieving your goals.

Gemini Love Life Today

Those in a relationship are likely to experience some turmoil due to temperamental issues with their partner. It is advisable to avoid discussing any serious matter today. Also, it will be a prudent option not to finalize any important date concerning marriage or ceremony at home for now.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

