Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Horoscope predictions for March 23: Expect some changes in life
horoscope

Libra Horoscope predictions for March 23: Expect some changes in life

  • Dear Libra, this is the time to launch new ideas and projects, but make sure you have a sound strategy first. Today can be an opportunity for dynamic change.
Use this time to introspect and plan, rather than execute any major work.
Use this time to introspect and plan, rather than execute any major work.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) 

 

Today can be an opportunity for dynamic change. If something has been hanging over you for some time, finding the courage to deal with it can bring you peace of mind and renewed energy. If you're passionate about your job, business, or plans, it will certainly show, and this in itself can attract others to you, especially if they're on the same wavelength. This is the time to launch new ideas and projects, but make sure you have a sound strategy first. It’s is also time to take a step back, get a sense of your priorities, and spend some time with those you’re closest to. You need to go slow and execute your plans methodically. Your momentum could be low during this time due to which you may not be able to focus on your work. Use this time to introspect and plan, rather than execute any major work.

 

Libra Finance Today 

 

Some of you could get a financial boost and new opportunities can come your way. Reach out and grab those golden opportunities when you can because they could prove very lucrative. Business partnerships finalized today are likely to prove to be favorable and you can also plan to lay the groundwork for a new business venture.

 

Libra Family Today 

 

You’ll have a chance to kick-start new domestic plans and projects. Some of you may decide to undertake to repair or remodel your home. It may have good results. The time is highly favorable for young ones or children and their performance in examination or competition is likely to be outstanding.

 

Libra Career Today 

 

The office environment is likely to be a bit troublesome as some pending work or issues can worry you. You are prone to make mistakes relating to your work, hence don't make promises which you cannot keep on the professional front.

 

Libra Health Today 

 

Plan and try to simplify your schedule. Better still, if you can take some time off for self-care and pampering, you may feel renewed and refreshed. Take out time to indulge in your favorite activities and have some fun for a change. 

 

Libra Love Life Today 

 

On the romantic front, you may prioritize your partner’s needs over everything else, which is likely to fortify your ties. Enjoy your intimate love life, as chances of it turning into a lifelong bond soon are high. 

 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Coffee

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope libra libra + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out