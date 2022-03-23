Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 23: Time for some appreciation

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you’ll have a strong desire to get away, seek new opportunities, and explore classes that can teach you knew skills and vital knowledge. With your ruling stars in a favorable position, it’s time to move out of your comfort zone in a big way. Your efforts are likely to be rewarded with success. You might be eager to connect with others on various projects, business ideas, friendships, and romance. This can bring some relief if you’ve been experiencing delays and frustration. Luck is likely to support you and you will be able to complete all pending work. Your analytical skills are likely to be put to the test and you may be able to handle tough situations without putting in much effort. You may now be able to finish off pending assignments. Do not let roadblocks dampen your spirits. Circumstances are only set to improve. Believe in yourself and you are likely to succeed in any field.

Scorpio Finance Today

There could be unnecessary expenses that can impact your financial situation. Strictly avoid overspending because then all your hard work could go to waste. You will be successful in repaying your debt and this help balance your money better.

Scorpio Family Today

You may not be able to spend time with family members due to excess workload. Nonetheless, your family will remain supportive which will be a source of motivation. This is a positive phase for young family members aspiring to pursue professional education aboard, as their application is likely to be accepted by a prestigious institution.

Scorpio Career Today

On the professional front, a lot of opportunities may come your way which may prove to be highly advantageous. Those looking for jobs are likely to be employed very soon. While the salaried personnel can look forward to a significant increase in income.

Scorpio Health Today

Even though your physical health would remain fine, stress and anxiety can prove challenging to your mental health to a large extent. Strive for mental peace. Reading a book or listening to music can help you keep focused.

Scorpio Love Life Today

On the romantic front, there may be some difficult issues that may not get solved. This might create a rift in the relationship. An issue could come to a head and provide an opportunity to clear the air. Or you might realize how much someone means to you and feel fairly emotional about this.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

