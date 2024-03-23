Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 23, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new health fad will take you towards total health. A financial bungling threatens to draw you to its epicentre. You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earnings. Planning something together with family will be fun. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises. You are likely to regain lost ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in a romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Living frugally, but not much-hampering quality of life, is likely to save a lot. The financial situation will stabilize as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Professionally you are likely to excel and rub shoulders with the best. A family get-together may find you in your element. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on the property front.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Eating out is fun, but it can have a downside on the health front too. A pay cut or some other deduction can make you see red. Lack of energy may make you postpone some important tasks. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution. Things started today will prove most beneficial. Commuting problems are likely to be resolved through alternate means.

Love Focus: Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self-esteem.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Steps taken on the health front will benefit. You will be able to stabilize the financial front. Luck will certainly have a say in your completing a task on time. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. An out-of-town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. Developments on the academic front will be most heartening.

Love Focus: A romantic time is indicated for the newlyweds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. The financial front will remain stable. Things at work turn out favourable as you implement some new ideas. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. You will be able to realize your aspirations on the academic front. Your presence on the social front will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you are likely to make a full recovery from an ailment. Some financial matters will need attention. The chance of getting posted out on promotion looks bright. Family life will be most satisfying as a spouse is all out to cater to your moods! Travelling towards the north-east will prove favourable. This is an excellent day for purchasing property. Students will manage to stabilize their position on the academic front. Praise or honour is likely for some.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. On the financial front, it is best to save, and then spend. Those struggling to find a solution to a workplace problem will succeed. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. The current residence is likely to be renovated. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Neglect can make you suffer on the health front. You will be able to save on money in an outing as someone else foots the bill. Chances of promotion start looking slim for borderline cases. On the domestic front, you succeed in infusing positivity to make everyone feel at peace. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Chances of owning a house of yours look bright for some. Those in the academic field may get the break they have been seeking for long. You derive much pleasure from extracurricular activities.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you have wanted to for a long.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those exercising regularly should not lose sight of adequate rest. Earning on the side will come in handy for some. The chances of getting a new job look bright for young professionals. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. Those planning a vacation are in for a lot of fun. You gel well with a new acquaintance. Your determination to do well on the academic front will find you touching newer heights.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to experience total bliss on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Exercise tips given by someone will prove beneficial. Things brighten on the financial front. A posting or transfer cannot be ruled out for some. The support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. Property is likely to be acquired by some. You are likely to fare well on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

No major problems on the health front are foreseen. Financial strength is set to grow stronger for some. Fingers may be pointed at you for something you are not responsible for at work. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give his or her best in a competition.

Love Focus: Love life will remain satisfactory, as the lover gets to spend more time with you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health tips acted upon will improve health. Those buying something big will get their money’s worth. A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. A trip will prove indispensable for those travelling. The chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out. You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress a lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

