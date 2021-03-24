Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20): You will have the money to splurge on yourself. Become supportive, instead of getting envious with someone on whom the fortune smiles. Some family issues may need to be nipped in the bud before they get out of hand. A workout routine may seem physically exacting. Your excellent power of retention and recall promises to keep you in good stead on the academic front. Something done in the past at work is likely to show positive results now.

Love Focus: Romantic types can expect a satisfying day.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet A

Friendly Numbers 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of Gemini

Taurus (April 21-May 20): Much fun is waiting to happen on the social front, so go for it. Participating in a prestigious event on the social front is foreseen. You may remain in two minds regarding buying a new property available at bargain price and miss the bus.

Performing beyond your own expectations cannot be ruled out for some on the academic front. Some good moves at work will bring you into superior’s focus and help you in stepping up your career.

Love Focus: Someone you feel attracted to can make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet G

Friendly Numbers 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Gemini & Leo

Be careful of Cancer

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You will manage to hold your own on the academic front. Hitching a ride with someone will save a lot of hassle. You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. You will need to take a break from your hectic schedule before it takes a toll on your health. Meeting people for something important becomes important at this juncture. You are likely to plan out something with the family today.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to find the opportunity of sharing your feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet P

Friendly Numbers 3,8

Friendly Zodiac Today Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of Leo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Good returns are foreseen for house owners. A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations. Guests are likely to brighten up your day today on the social front At workplace, you may have to keep a low profile in a situation, where people are indulging in blame game. Luck favours you and will help keep your flag flying high on the academic front. Joining a group of health-conscious individuals will help keep you trim and slim.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find cupid smiling on them!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet R

Friendly Numbers 1,3,4

Friendly Zodiac Today Leo & Libra

Be careful of Virgo

Leo (July 23-August 23): Money poses no problems and is set to increase. On the social front, you may feel someone is hell bent on side-lining you. Property owners will be able to rent out their premises for handsome returns. Good daily routine will keep you fit. You are likely to enjoy what you are presently involved in at work. Office atmosphere will remain conducive for performers. You are likely to maintain your good showing on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may be in the mood to spend the evening someplace exotic with lover.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet P

Friendly Numbers 5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of Libra

Virgo (August 24-September 23): Retailers and manufacturers are likely to find the day positive. A loan gets repaid and finally makes you a proud owner of a major purchase. Someone dropping in unannounced at home may upset your plans. There is a good chance of meeting someone, who proves to be a godsend. You may yearn to meet the one who makes you feel special. The day may find some heaving a sigh of relief on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sharing romantic feelings with a special one cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet S

Friendly Numbers 7,5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of Scorpio

Libra (September 24-October 23): Someone may play a spoilsport at work. Some of you can be presented an opportunity to go on an all-expenses-paid trip. Performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Those awaiting availability of suitable accommodation will get lucky. You will find the day most conducive to achieving what you had always wanted to on the personal front. A social gathering may find you into your element. Someone close to you may suggest a suitable mate for your child or someone close.

Love Focus: Someone admires you and won’t leave any stones unturned in conveying it.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7,2,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travelling with someone interesting promises to make the journey entertaining. Earning a good amount can be expected in a deal. Things are likely to brighten up on the academic front. Judicious spending will keep your financial front intact. Despite keeping a low profile on the professional front, you will be able to make your mark. Chances of coming back in shape look bleak for those on the heavier side. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front.

Love Focus: Your laid-back attitude may not cut ice with lover and can even cool the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3,9,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You gain popularity by discharging a social obligation. If health is causing worry, it will not be for long. Travel stars look strong. An impulse buy is likely to upset your budget. You may get a chance to share some happy moments with a close friend today. You are likely to have your way, despite the odds. A fantastic break can be expected on the professional or business front. You are likely to stand tall on the academic front, because of an achievement.

Love Focus: Ignited passions can make the evening quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1,4,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need to hold your horses on a project at work, as some changes are expected. Paucity of time may not allow you to do much to enhance your performance on the academic front. Gathering of friends and relations is envisaged and will prove great fun. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. You may have to keep someone posted of the developments in a particular task. Alterations and additions may be initiated to restore an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may plan on tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet A

Friendly Numbers 1,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of Pisces

Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A celebration may keep you happily involved. Your social circle is set to expand. A property booked in the past is likely to be handed over to you now. Do not be picky or choosy on a vacation or you may not be able to enjoy it.

An event comes nearer and will have you jumping in excitement. Your preparation will not go in vain on the academic front. Someone on the professional front is likely to realise your potential.

Love Focus: You will find your relationship perking up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet A

Friendly Numbers 1,5,7

Friendly Zodiac Today Pisces & Taurus

Be careful of Aries

Pisces (February 20-March 20): On the academic front, you will be able to surmount all difficulties. If you are looking for getting rich quick, playing the stocks may make your dream come true. You are likely to meet someone you had not met in years. Your lack of physical fitness may become apparent in the sporting arena. Keep a check on the expenditure, as you may overspend. A business venture is likely to start giving positive results. Your image as a professional is set to get a boost.

Love Focus: Love may not be your top priority today, so be upfront about it.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet L

Friendly Numbers 3.6.9

Friendly Zodiac Today Aries

Be careful of Gemini