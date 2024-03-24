Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 24, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Timely and correct decisions will help you save a lot of money. Calm prevails at home and you are likely to have a lot of time on your hands. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come your way. If you want to buy property the time is favourable. You can be commended for a well-conducted preparation or seminar. A well-wisher may extend a helping hand to overcome a personal problem.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy your lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Keep mental tensions at bay through meditation. Wasteful expenditure needs to be avoided at all costs. You will be able to benefit some family youngsters with your experience and contacts. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies. Your philanthropic nature is certain to help the needy today.

Love Focus: Attending an event with a lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those feeling unwell of late may already be on the path to total recovery. Raising capital can pose difficulties, but nothing is insurmountable. A family reunion is on the cards and you may get invited to a social function. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance. Skills mastered by you are likely to bring you to the notice of people.

Love Focus: The relationship gets a boost, as the lover seems extra lovey- dovey!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Some wise investments may be required to make you financially secure. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. Travelling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. A preparation or seminar conducted by you may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Partying with a lover is likely to allow you to unwind and relax.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will feel at the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. Monetary disputes will only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion. Family may prevail upon you to spend time with them today. Those planning to buy or sell property will find some good opportunities. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. Someone may be full of your praise on the social front, because of your helpful attitude.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. A tough situation on the family front may be faced and get you all worked up. A packaged tour may not deliver what was promised and disappoint you. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. Academic performance of a family youngster will make you proud.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. A guest may arrive at your doorstep unannounced and stay with you for a few days. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

New approach to a nagging health problem will help in dealing with it better. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences. Stars on the property front appear the brightest.

Love Focus: Taking a lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health remains excellent, as you become fitness-conscious. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Take care of loose ends at work as they can cause problems later. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements. Getting a prestigious membership or invitation is possible for some.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. You can remain busy organizing something on the family front. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Good earning opportunities can come your way. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. Hard work and good networking will get the desired field on the academic front. It is best to resolve any misunderstanding on the social front.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for a long. Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. Meeting friends and relations cannot be ruled out. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Some of you may plan to buy property. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of the office to spend time with your lover!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey