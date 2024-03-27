All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 27, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are likely to do well for yourself on the professional front. Realising a handsome amount from someone is possible on the financial front. Your health consciousness is likely to contribute towards maintaining good health. Busy schedule may not leave enough time for you to enjoy the social scene. You can expect the full support of your family in all your endeavours. An evening out, just for a drive, will give you much fun. Shifting to a new house is indicated, especially for those getting transferred.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may give a guarded response, so keep the interactions on a low key.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your professional prospects look bright. Career enhancement through promotion is possible for people in uniform. A social event may engross you totally and give you a solid sense of achievement. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. On the home front, looking at the positive side of life will help boost optimism. If you are undertaking a journey today, you are certain to make good time. A suitable accommodation is yours and that too is within your budget.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect sparks to fly!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you remain at your helpful best. The chances of enjoying a vacation look strong. Efforts to grow financially strong are likely to show positive results soon. Health remains good. Today, you are likely to impress those who matter on the professional front. Your foresight is likely to prove a big asset on the academic front. You are set to enjoy a family gathering today.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is indicated for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you are likely to top an exam or crack a competition. Homemakers may organise a function at home. Some of you are likely to get a good bargain on property. A new vehicle is on the cards for some. The much-awaited feedback on the work front is likely to come positively in your favour. Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. Money from some unexpected source may come to you and make your bank balance healthy.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Payments may get delayed but will be received. Health needs to be guarded, especially for those suffering from lifestyle diseases. The family will go all out to make you comfortable. The chance of meeting a celebrity on a journey is possible. This is the right time to plan for the future on the professional front. Seizing an opportunity to go on a trip will be in your interest. Don't be hasty in disposing of your property as loss is foreseen. Socially, you will go out of your way to help some and earn praise.

Love Focus: Things look rosy on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financially, you are likely to remain in a comfortable position. Regular workouts will help in keeping fit. Things turn favourable at work, as your contribution gets acknowledged. The home front requires your attention, so don't neglect it. A pilgrimage is possible and is likely to prove most fulfilling. Buying a new property cannot be ruled out for some. Expect to get VIP treatment, as your social life perks up.

Love Focus: The attention that you are getting nowadays on the romantic front will keep you beaming for a long.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will be keen to impress those who matter on the professional front. Being regular in your workouts will prove good for your health. You will be much more conscious of your financial situation now, than previously and budget your expenses. Organising a function or an event on the home front can keep some busy today. A good understanding with someone influential will be of much advantage to you. A long journey is possible.

Love Focus: Efforts on the romantic front get fully reciprocated by the person of your dreams.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good financial planning can get you in a happy state. Professional front brightens up for some as new projects come your way. Some of you are likely to participate in a fun-filled activity on the home front. Resuming an exercise routine is indicated for some. Getting something new may get some youngsters all excited. A trip may get cancelled or postponed.

Love Focus: Some sacrifice on your part will be required to get close to your partner emotionally.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to adopt healthy options to achieve total fitness. You are likely to grasp a situation on the work front quickly and turn it to your advantage. There are indications that some of you can be asked to travel out of the station on short notice. A lucrative deal that brings in good returns is likely to be seized. Religious-minded will be able to achieve total peace of mind. Socialise more.

Love Focus: Nearness to partner brings comfort and immense happiness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Completing an assigned job will give you the edge at work. Discussing investment options with a financial expert will help you make the correct decision. Homemakers may be tempted to buy an appliance or gadget. Your fitness regime will benefit. Property investments may not get immediate results but promise big money at a later date. The desire for a change of scene may take you out on an exotic vacation. The feeling of something good happening to you may persist today.

Love Focus: Partner will shower his or her love on you and give you a sense of immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to benefit immensely by making health your priority. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. You may have to seek alternatives if you are unable to accomplish something at work. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later. People are likely to appreciate your upholding the family traditions. A chance to convert an official trip into a leisurely one may come to some.

Love Focus: Your love boat manages to stay afloat even in choppy waters.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

An active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. You will manage to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Homemakers will need to be motivated to go in for cleaning and painting of the house. A promotion or increment is likely for some, especially those in the armed forces. Those travelling on a long journey will be able to find entertaining company en route. The social front can keep some busy entertaining guests.

Love Focus: Those romantically involved will get a chance to express their love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green