All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 28, 2024(Pixabay)

Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer laziness. Rising expenditure can alarm some. Those working in call centres or the hospitality sector can have their hands full. You can feel a bit reluctant to broach a subject with a family member. A trip to a vacation by road will prove the most exciting. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Tapping your potential will be important to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to be missed by the eager beavers!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Elders will find ways to keep themselves busy in a healthy way. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Relations are likely to sour with someone in the family. Delays and glitches can mar a perfect outing. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance proves to be a great stress-buster!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

This is the right time for getting back in shape. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. You will be able to handle a family situation with competence and sensitivity. A cruise or an overseas journey is foreseen for some. A spot of good luck is in store for you today! Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: Those bored of the daily grind may not get the outlet they seek on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

The health of a family member can deteriorate if immediate steps are not taken. The cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! A business partner or associate will prove a godsend for some. You will be able to steer your domestic boat away from the choppy waters. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property.

Love Focus: Those hard-pressed for time should not meet a lover today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Keep health in mind in whatever you do and in whatever you eat. Financial worries will cease but don’t throw caution to the winds. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. The family front is likely to become a lively place soon. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front. Good guidance can become a dire necessity for some.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with a lover is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Those wanting to shed weight can try a change in diet. Financial problems that you have been facing up till now will disappear. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front can be disappointed. Homemakers are likely to impress all with their efficiency and eye for detail. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. A lucrative deal can bring you a lot of money. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. You can invite someone over to the office for an outing together. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Red

Eating right will keep your system in fine fettle. Financially, you earn well, save well and spend well. Day augurs well for those running their own business. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Outstanding money is likely to be received soon. You are likely to overtake your competitors by burning the midnight oil. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Blue

A retail outlet promises to keep the cash register ringing. Some of you can face unexpected competition at work. It is best not to go in for magic cures, as it can prove harmful. Be particular to take your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it.

Love Focus: For those in love, romance is likely to remain priority number one today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: orange

This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. Monetarily, you will be able to spend to your heart’s content! This is a good day for a professional venture as luck remains on your side. Those not in town will soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out-of-town relation. Real estate is likely to hold your interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A strong monetary front will help you in stretching your budget. Your performance at work can come into question by seniors. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. You are likely to help a close friend in getting out of a tight situation.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver